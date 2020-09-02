Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from Boris Johnson

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Britain's prime minister on Wednesday. (File/SPA/Reuters)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Britain's prime minister on Wednesday.

During the call, the crown prince and Boris Johnson discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

They also reviewed and discussed the latest developments in the Middle East including the crisis in Yemen.

The prime minister reiterated the importance of the “UK’s close relationship with Saudi Arabia” and stressed the country’s commitment to strengthening Saudi-British trade and investment.

Johnson thanked the crown prince “for his leadership at the G20 on the global response to coronavirus, and looked forward to the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit,” the prime minister’s office said.

 

Topics: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman British prime minister Boris johnson

Saudi King sends letter to deputy emir of Kuwait

Updated 02 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi King sends letter to deputy emir of Kuwait

Updated 02 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman has sent a letter to the Deputy Emir of Kuwait and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

Also today, the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah during an official visit to Kuwait. 

Both officials discussed bilateral ties between their countries and ways to collaborate in different fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait

