Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from Boris Johnson

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Britain's prime minister on Wednesday.

During the call, the crown prince and Boris Johnson discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

They also reviewed and discussed the latest developments in the Middle East including the crisis in Yemen.

The prime minister reiterated the importance of the “UK’s close relationship with Saudi Arabia” and stressed the country’s commitment to strengthening Saudi-British trade and investment.

Johnson thanked the crown prince “for his leadership at the G20 on the global response to coronavirus, and looked forward to the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit,” the prime minister’s office said.