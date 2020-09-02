You are here

Dubai set to raise $1.5 billion on return to public debt markets

Dubai is set to offer investors about 220 basis points over mid-swaps for 10-year sukuk and about 4.125% for 30-year conventional bonds. (File/AFP)
Reuters

Qatar Airways forced to delay Airbus deliveries amid travel downturn

  • It received over $7.5 billion in orders for the debt sale
DUBAI: The government of Dubai started marketing a dual-tranche bond on Wednesday, its first sale in public debt markets in six years, as the Middle East trade and tourism hub seeks to boost finances hit by the coronavirus crisis.
Dubai offered investors about 250 basis points over mid-swaps for 10-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, and about 4.375 percent for 30-year conventional bonds, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and seen by Reuters.
The emirate’s first public debt issuance since 2014 comes amid a sharp economic downturn that has revived concern over Dubai’s finances and revived memories of the 2009 debt crisis that wobbled its economy. Dubai has budgeted a $3.2 billion deficit this year, a bond prospectus showed.
It also showed that while the government’s direct debt amounted to nearly $34 billion at the end of June, Dubai had no consolidated estimates for the outstanding total debt of government-related entities.
Dubai is unrated, which may exclude a pool of investors from the debt offering, said advisory and research firm Azure Strategy.
“A rating process would require a more granular disclosure of Dubai’s credit profile,” it said in a report on Tuesday.
In July, ratings agency S&P said Dubai’s economy could shrink 11 percent, as it cut the credit ratings of two of the emirate’s biggest property firms to “junk” status.

Topics: Dubai COVID-19 Coronavirus economy Sukuk

  • Airline can bring forward Airbus deliveries if market rebounds
SYDNEY: Qatar Airways has struck a deal with Airbus to delay delivery of airplanes due to the pandemic-induced travel downturn, but remains in talks with Boeing about deferrals, the airline’s CEO said on Wednesday.

“We have the ability to bring forward the deliveries if there is a rebound in air travel,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al-Baker said of the Airbus deal at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, without providing further details.

Al-Baker said the airline had not reached an agreement with Boeing.

“As far as Boeing is concerned we are still in negotiations with them, but regardless of what they feel, an aircraft manufacturer needs to oblige customers in difficult times,” he said.
“People who will not oblige and stand with us in this difficult time will not see us again.”

Qatar Airways said in June it would not take any new planes ordered from Boeing or Airbus in 2020 or 2021, adding there would be a knock-on effect to future deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline has 27 A350-1000s and 50 A321neos on order, according to the Airbus website. It has also ordered 60 777X planes, five 777 freighters and 23 787-9s from Boeing, the US manufacturer’s website said.

Qatar Airways had also ordered 737 MAX jets for its part-owned carrier Air Italy before its collapse and it is in talks with Boeing about those planes, Al-Baker said.

Airbus and Boeing did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Topics: Qatar Airways Airbus

