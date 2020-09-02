You are here

Qatar Airways forced to delay Airbus deliveries amid travel downturn

Qatar Airways has urged Boeing to follow suit in delaying plane deliveries. (AFP)
Reuters

Qatar Airways forced to delay Airbus deliveries amid travel downturn

  • Airline can bring forward Airbus deliveries if market rebounds
SYDNEY: Qatar Airways has struck a deal with Airbus to delay delivery of airplanes due to the pandemic-induced travel downturn, but remains in talks with Boeing about deferrals, the airline’s CEO said on Wednesday.

“We have the ability to bring forward the deliveries if there is a rebound in air travel,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al-Baker said of the Airbus deal at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, without providing further details.

Al-Baker said the airline had not reached an agreement with Boeing.

“As far as Boeing is concerned we are still in negotiations with them, but regardless of what they feel, an aircraft manufacturer needs to oblige customers in difficult times,” he said.
“People who will not oblige and stand with us in this difficult time will not see us again.”

Qatar Airways said in June it would not take any new planes ordered from Boeing or Airbus in 2020 or 2021, adding there would be a knock-on effect to future deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline has 27 A350-1000s and 50 A321neos on order, according to the Airbus website. It has also ordered 60 777X planes, five 777 freighters and 23 787-9s from Boeing, the US manufacturer’s website said.

Qatar Airways had also ordered 737 MAX jets for its part-owned carrier Air Italy before its collapse and it is in talks with Boeing about those planes, Al-Baker said.

Airbus and Boeing did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Dubai set to raise $1.5 billion on return to public debt markets

Dubai set to raise $1.5 billion on return to public debt markets

  • It received over $7.5 billion in orders for the debt sale
DUBAI: The government of Dubai is expected to raise $1.5 billion through a dual-tranche bond issuance on Wednesday, its first sale in public debt markets in six years, as it seeks to boost finances hit by the coronavirus crisis.
Dubai is set to offer investors about 220 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps for 10-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, and about 4.125% for 30-year conventional bonds, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and seen by Reuters.
It received over $7.5 billion in orders for the debt sale, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.
“There is no value in the sukuk but there will be local buyers,” a fund manager said on the initial pricing, which was tightened during book-building by 30 bps for the sukuk and 25 bps for the conventional notes.
“For the 30-year, I’d rather own Bahrain or Oman — more risk, but I am paid for it. It’ll get done but I don’t see any upside,” the manager said.
Another fund manager said the pricing was “impressive” for Dubai. After a successful debt issuance by its wealthier neighbor, Abu Dhabi, last month, “it makes sense that they are able to issue at a discount,” he said.
The Middle East trade and tourism hub’s first public debt issuance since 2014 comes amid a sharp economic downturn that has revived concern over its finances and revived memories of the 2009 debt crisis that wobbled its economy.
Dubai has budgeted a $3.2 billion deficit this year, a bond prospectus showed.
It also showed that while the government’s direct debt amounted to nearly $34 billion at the end of June, Dubai had no consolidated estimates for the outstanding total debt of government-related entities.
“It’s always been one of the big negatives of Dubai, but it’s really the worst-kept secret. Clearly the market doesn’t take the numbers at face value either,” a second fund manager said, adding spreads on Dubai’s existing bonds are not “commensurate with what the headline debt and deficit numbers suggest.” All the fund managers declined to be named.
Dubai is unrated, which may exclude a pool of investors from the debt offering, said advisory and research firm Azure Strategy.
“A rating process would require a more granular disclosure of Dubai’s credit profile,” it said in a report on Tuesday.
In July, ratings agency S&P said Dubai’s economy could shrink 11% this year, as it cut the credit ratings of two of the emirate’s biggest property firms to “junk” status.
The issuance comes as the United Arab Emirates and Israel work to promote investment between the two countries, after agreeing to normalize relations last month.

