ADNOC signs $5.5bn property deal with Apollo-led consortium

The world’s top oil and gas companies, including Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC, are seeking to activate alternative assets amid declining energy consumption. (Reuters)
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

  • Partnership will ‘unlock’ and monetize UAE company’s non-oil and gas assets
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Wednesday it had entered into a $5.5 billion real estate investment partnership with a consortium led by Apollo Global Management Inc.

ADNOC, the state-owned oil company of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, said in a statement that the transaction will result in upfront proceeds of $2.7 billion and is expected to close before year-end.

“The strategic investment will leverage the rental income streams from select ADNOC real estate assets under a 24-year master lease agreement,” it added.

Under the real estate transaction, which ADNOC said was one of the region’s largest, private equity firm Apollo led a consortium of institutional investors to acquire a 49 percent stake in Abu Dhabi Property Leasing Holding Company, a wholly owned ADNOC affiliate.

ADNOC will retain a 51 percent majority stake, maintaining full ownership and control over the select real estate and social infrastructure assets, it added.

“This strategic partnership allows ADNOC to unlock and monetise significant value from its non-oil and gas strategic infrastructure assets and reinvest into our core business to deliver further growth and realize greater returns,” ADNOC’s CEO Sultan Al-Jaber said.

The deal comes as the world’s top oil and gas companies, including ADNOC, try to control costs in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has reduced oil demand and prices.

In June, ADNOC signed a $10 billion deal to lease its natural gas pipeline assets to a group of investors, under a newly formed subsidiary ADNOC Gas Pipelines, for 20 years in return for a volume-based tariff.

Four years ago, ADNOC started a transformation strategy to adapt more quickly to market changes, and the company has said it would continue to work with investors to attract foreign capital and maximize value from its resources.

Qatar Airways forced to delay Airbus deliveries amid travel downturn

Updated 3 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

  • Airline can bring forward Airbus deliveries if market rebounds
SYDNEY: Qatar Airways has struck a deal with Airbus to delay delivery of airplanes due to the pandemic-induced travel downturn, but remains in talks with Boeing about deferrals, the airline’s CEO said on Wednesday.

“We have the ability to bring forward the deliveries if there is a rebound in air travel,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al-Baker said of the Airbus deal at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, without providing further details.

Al-Baker said the airline had not reached an agreement with Boeing.

“As far as Boeing is concerned we are still in negotiations with them, but regardless of what they feel, an aircraft manufacturer needs to oblige customers in difficult times,” he said.
“People who will not oblige and stand with us in this difficult time will not see us again.”

Qatar Airways said in June it would not take any new planes ordered from Boeing or Airbus in 2020 or 2021, adding there would be a knock-on effect to future deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline has 27 A350-1000s and 50 A321neos on order, according to the Airbus website. It has also ordered 60 777X planes, five 777 freighters and 23 787-9s from Boeing, the US manufacturer’s website said.

Qatar Airways had also ordered 737 MAX jets for its part-owned carrier Air Italy before its collapse and it is in talks with Boeing about those planes, Al-Baker said.

Airbus and Boeing did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

