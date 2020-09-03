You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: New Bangladeshi envoy thanks Saudi leaders for their support

Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary
Updated 03 September 2020

DiplomaticQuarter: New Bangladeshi envoy thanks Saudi leaders for their support

Updated 03 September 2020

RIYADH: The new Bangladeshi ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary, has expressed his deep gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their generous and continued support to his country.
The envoy, who took up his post in Riyadh last month, also acknowledged the contribution of Bangladesh’s late Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the ties between the countries, and thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for appointing him to the diplomatic role.
Referring to the excellent relations between the countries, Patwary said that they will continue to work closely on issues of mutual interest, regionally and globally, and further develop a relationship built on a foundation of Muslim fraternity and Islamic values.
“Based on close cooperation and understanding, the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries will be strengthened in the days ahead,” he added.
Patwary said he aims to help establish Bangladesh as a favored destination for Saudi investments, and as a reliable source of skilled and semi-skilled workers to help realize the objectives of Bangladesh Vision 2041 and Saudi Vision 2030.
He said that Vision 2030 and its developments, promoted by the Saudi government under the guidance of King Salman and the crown prince, offer Bangladesh new opportunities for engagement and cooperation in areas such as manpower, trade, investment, education and agriculture. The envoy added that he will work to help his country fully utilize and benefit from all potential areas of collaboration.
Prior to his diplomatic role, Patwary served with Bangladesh Police for 35 years, eventually becoming Inspector General of Police (IGP), the highest-ranking officer in the country.
For his work during four peacekeeping missions, he was rewarded with the UN Medal. He was acting deputy police commissioner with the UN Mission in Sudan, chief of administration with its mission in Kosovo, chief of operations with its mission in Sierra Leone, and station commander of the UN Protection Force in Croatia.
He was twice awarded the Bangladesh Police Medal, the highest honor for officers, for gallantry and bravery in counterterrorism operations. He also received the IGP’s Exemplary Good Service Badge twice.
Patwary graduated from the University of Dhaka with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social welfare. He also received a postgraduate degree in criminal justice and police management from the University of Leicester in the UK, and a doctorate in combating terrorism from Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia DiplomaticQuarter

Saudi ministry launches culture database

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has launched a comprehensive “cultural database” questionnaire for employees in the Saudi cultural sector through an e-platform that allows groups to register personal and professional data.

Registration is open through the website surveys.moc.gov.sa/cultural_database.

The survey will gather cultural sector data, which will be used to design strategic cultural projects and promote communication with artists and intellectuals in the film, language and translation, literature, music, theater and performing arts, visual arts, fashion, library, heritage, museum, architecture and design and culinary art industries.

The Ministry of Culture aims to create an integrated national cultural database that supports the cultural community and determines the nature and size of projects and bodies that can accommodate local technical and cultural know-how. These include civil society institutions and associated nonprofit cultural projects.

The cultural database is the first of its kind in the Kingdom. It will be developed in several phases through the electronic platform. The first phase is dedicated to surveying the main occupational and functional data of artists and intellectuals. Detailed phases relating to local artistic and cultural affairs will follow.

The ministry will communicate with the Kingdom’s cultural sector to design strategic projects and achieve one of the key pillars of Saudi Vision 2030 in building a resilient community.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

