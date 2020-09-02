Saudi border guards take command of CTF-152

RIYADH: The Saudi General Directorate of Border Guard took over the command of the Combined Task Force (CTF) 152 for the first time from the Royal Jordanian Navy, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
CTF-152 is in charge of naval security in the Arabian Gulf, and carries out patrol missions to counter terrorism, piracy, armed robbery, maritime crimes, and the smuggling of prohibited items.
The force also carries out search and rescue missions in its area of operation.
It is noteworthy that CTF-152 is a multinational force whose command is rotated among member states.
Command of CTF-152 had already been taken over by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, the UAE, and Italy.
In addition, a number of member states contributed by allocating vessels and planes, and appointing employees to the task force, including Saudi Arabia, the US, and Australia.
