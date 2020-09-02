Saudi border guards take command of CTF-152

You are here

Updated 03 September 2020
RIYADH: The Saudi General Directorate of Border Guard took over the command of the Combined Task Force (CTF) 152 for the first time from the Royal Jordanian Navy, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
CTF-152 is in charge of naval security in the Arabian Gulf, and carries out patrol missions to counter terrorism, piracy, armed robbery, maritime crimes, and the smuggling of prohibited items.
The force also carries out search and rescue missions in its area of operation.
It is noteworthy that CTF-152 is a multinational force whose command is rotated among member states.
Command of CTF-152 had already been taken over by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, the UAE, and Italy.
In addition, a number of member states contributed by allocating vessels and planes, and appointing employees to the task force, including Saudi Arabia, the US, and Australia.

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has launched a comprehensive “cultural database” questionnaire for employees in the Saudi cultural sector through an e-platform that allows groups to register personal and professional data.

Registration is open through the website surveys.moc.gov.sa/cultural_database.

The survey will gather cultural sector data, which will be used to design strategic cultural projects and promote communication with artists and intellectuals in the film, language and translation, literature, music, theater and performing arts, visual arts, fashion, library, heritage, museum, architecture and design and culinary art industries.

The Ministry of Culture aims to create an integrated national cultural database that supports the cultural community and determines the nature and size of projects and bodies that can accommodate local technical and cultural know-how. These include civil society institutions and associated nonprofit cultural projects.

The cultural database is the first of its kind in the Kingdom. It will be developed in several phases through the electronic platform. The first phase is dedicated to surveying the main occupational and functional data of artists and intellectuals. Detailed phases relating to local artistic and cultural affairs will follow.

The ministry will communicate with the Kingdom’s cultural sector to design strategic projects and achieve one of the key pillars of Saudi Vision 2030 in building a resilient community.
 

