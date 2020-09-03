You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi ministry launches culture database

Saudi ministry launches culture database

Short Url

https://arab.news/82jaw

Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

Saudi ministry launches culture database

Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has launched a comprehensive “cultural database” questionnaire for employees in the Saudi cultural sector through an e-platform that allows groups to register personal and professional data.

Registration is open through the website surveys.moc.gov.sa/cultural_database.

The survey will gather cultural sector data, which will be used to design strategic cultural projects and promote communication with artists and intellectuals in the film, language and translation, literature, music, theater and performing arts, visual arts, fashion, library, heritage, museum, architecture and design and culinary art industries.

The Ministry of Culture aims to create an integrated national cultural database that supports the cultural community and determines the nature and size of projects and bodies that can accommodate local technical and cultural know-how. These include civil society institutions and associated nonprofit cultural projects.

The cultural database is the first of its kind in the Kingdom. It will be developed in several phases through the electronic platform. The first phase is dedicated to surveying the main occupational and functional data of artists and intellectuals. Detailed phases relating to local artistic and cultural affairs will follow.

The ministry will communicate with the Kingdom’s cultural sector to design strategic projects and achieve one of the key pillars of Saudi Vision 2030 in building a resilient community.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

International flights to Saudi Arabia remain suspended, says Saudia

Updated 36 min 41 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

International flights to Saudi Arabia remain suspended, says Saudia

  • Announcement meant to quash rumors about resumption
  • Awdah initiative allows expats wanting to return to their home countries to leave the Kingdom
Updated 36 min 41 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) on Wednesday said international flights remain “suspended until further notice,” except for return flights for residents departing from the Kingdom and registering on the Awdah initiative.
Awdah is aimed at expats wanting to return to their home countries via an application system, enabling those holding exit and re-entry visas, final exit and visit visas of various kinds to return home by air travel.
The initiative can be accessed via the Awdah icon on the Absher platform, and by providing one’s iqama number, date of birth, mobile number, city of departure and arrival airport.
It is not necessary to have an account on Absher for expats of all nationalities to access this service.
Rumors have been circulating about the resumption of international flights since the recent listing by Saudia of certain travel conditions.
They include filling out a health disclaimer and handing it to the health control center upon arrival at the airport, as well as undergoing a seven-day self-quarantine at home.
Passengers should also register on the Tetamman app, which ensures the commitment of all those self-isolating and constant follow-up on their health. Through the app, passengers are required to undergo a daily health assessment.
Another app they are required to register on is Tawakkalna, which helps in the early detection of possible infections once users show symptoms.
The conditions also state that passengers should provide a home location on the apps within eight hours of arrival, and monitor any COVID-19 symptoms.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines published travel requirements mandated by the following countries: The UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco, China, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Malaysia, South Africa, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Indonesia.
Saudi Arabia suspended international flights from March 15 as part of various measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Domestic flights resumed on May 31.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudia continues special Jeddah-London flights for British nationals

Latest updates

Saudi ministry launches culture database
Trump calls for cable host to be fired over comments about Muslims
International flights to Saudi Arabia remain suspended, says Saudia
DiplomaticQuarter: New Bangladeshi envoy thanks Saudi leaders for their support
Abdul Aziz Al-Shaibani, head of the G20 water and agriculture team

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.