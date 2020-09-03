Israel mulls reinstating coronavirus lockdown as it records over 3,000 new cases in a day

DUBAI: Israel has reported a record high daily infection rate of 3,074 on Wednesday, prompting the country’s special cabinet, set up to handle the coronavirus, to consider re-imposing lockdowns in hard-hit areas.
Coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu, who was visiting the community in Jerusalem’s Beitar Illit, said a “full closure” could not be avoided if the morbidity rate remained high.
He said the community had breached several restrictions, including the recent opening of schools in the area, resulting in what has been described as an alarming outbreak, national daily Jerusalem Post reported.
Gamzu added 14 percent of people screened in Beitar Illit had tested positive of COVID-19.
“I understand the complexity of the situation, but I now state unequivocally: without increasing enforcement and encouraging inspections, we will be required to make complex decisions that may amount to a total lockdown,” he said.
But the Israeli official warned drastic measures could be taken on a national level if infections continue to rise.
“Without a significant trend of change by the set date… we will be required to formulate new and broader guidelines, which will significantly disrupt the routine of life – even outside the red cities,” he said.
The country’s coronavirus cabinet is set to meet on Sept. 10 to discuss a potential lockdown ahead of the Jewish celebration, High Holy Days.
