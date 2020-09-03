You are here

  • Home
  • Israel mulls reinstating coronavirus lockdown as it records over 3,000 new cases in a day

Israel mulls reinstating coronavirus lockdown as it records over 3,000 new cases in a day

An ulta-Orthodox community in Israel had breached several restrictions, including the recent opening of schools in the area. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/285g6

Updated 03 September 2020
Arab News

Israel mulls reinstating coronavirus lockdown as it records over 3,000 new cases in a day

  • The country’s coronavirus cabinet is set to meet on Sept. 10 to discuss a potential lockdown
  • The Israeli official warned drastic measures could be taken on a national level if infections continue to rise
Updated 03 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Israel has reported a record high daily infection rate of 3,074 on Wednesday, prompting the country’s special cabinet, set up to handle the coronavirus, to consider re-imposing lockdowns in hard-hit areas.
Coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu, who was visiting the community in Jerusalem’s Beitar Illit, said a “full closure” could not be avoided if the morbidity rate remained high.
He said the community had breached several restrictions, including the recent opening of schools in the area, resulting in what has been described as an alarming outbreak, national daily Jerusalem Post reported.
Gamzu added 14 percent of people screened in Beitar Illit had tested positive of COVID-19.
“I understand the complexity of the situation, but I now state unequivocally: without increasing enforcement and encouraging inspections, we will be required to make complex decisions that may amount to a total lockdown,” he said.
But the Israeli official warned drastic measures could be taken on a national level if infections continue to rise.
“Without a significant trend of change by the set date… we will be required to formulate new and broader guidelines, which will significantly disrupt the routine of life – even outside the red cities,” he said.
The country’s coronavirus cabinet is set to meet on Sept. 10 to discuss a potential lockdown ahead of the Jewish celebration, High Holy Days.

Topics: Israel Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Israel to withhold bodies of all Palestinian militants
Middle-East
UAE-Israel deal step to Middle East peace: Egypt’s El-Sisi

European rights chief pays controversial Turkey visit

Updated 03 September 2020
AFP

European rights chief pays controversial Turkey visit

  • He is due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
  • He began his visit by meeting the president of Turkey’s constitutional court
Updated 03 September 2020
AFP

ISTANBUL: Europe’s top human rights judge began a controversial visit to Turkey on Thursday despite criticism of what civil liberties groups view as the country’s fast deteriorating record on human rights.
Robert Spano, an Icelandic-Italian who began his term as president of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in May, is due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
He began his visit by meeting the president of Turkey’s constitutional court and delivering an address at the Turkish justice ministry titled: “The independence of the judiciary — a cornerstone of the rule of law.”
Spano is also expected to receive an honorary doctorate from Istanbul University on Friday.
The visit comes at a time of growing alarm over the state of freedom of expression in Turkey under Erdogan, who became president in 2014.
The ECHR ranked Turkey second after Russia on its list of human rights violations recorded in 2019, lodging 113 offenses in Turkey and 198 in Russia.
The country is often chastised by rights advocates over arresting journalists, civil society leaders and opposition politicians.
Turkey has also tightened control of the Internet — including access to social media — and has in the past few years shut down television stations and critical media outlets.
Turkey’s P24 press freedom group reports that 92 journalists are behind bars in Turkey today.
The government has also jailed tens of thousands of people and sacked more than 100,000 from their state jobs as part of a nationwide crackdown that followed a failed putsch in 2016.
Critics claim the focus of the crackdown has gone well beyond alleged coup plotters and is designed to silence dissent in Turkey.
Journalist Mehmet Altan, an economics professor who spent almost two years in prison over alleged links to the failed coup, criticized the top judge’s visit in an open letter, calling it ill-timed.
“Under normal circumstances, of course it would be a pleasure to hear that you will be visiting Turkey. Unfortunately that’s not the case,” he wrote this week.
Altan was acquitted by an Istanbul court in November, one year after the ECHR ruled that Turkey had violated his freedom of expression.
He was dismissed from his job at Istanbul University under an emergency decree issued after the failed coup.
His brother Ahmet Altan, a journalist and author, remains in prison pending an appeal.
Prominent civil society leader Osman Kavala and Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas are also languishing behind bars.

Topics: Europe Turkey

Related

Middle-East
Turkey expands social restrictions nationwide
Middle-East
Turkey to suspend indoor gatherings to contain COVID-19

Latest updates

TWITTER POLL: French mandate over Lebanon receives mixed reviews
REVIEW: Space drama ‘Away’ fails to reach the stars despite stellar cast
European rights chief pays controversial Turkey visit
The creative mind behind Kylie Jenner-loved label, Aliel 
Saudi Pro-League title lost, Al-Nasr turn focus on AFC Champions League

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.