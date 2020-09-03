You are here

TWITTER POLL: French mandate over Lebanon receives mixed reviews

President Macron hugs a Beirut blast victim. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 03 September 2020
Arab News

  • Less than half said Lebanon was not better under the French
  • A petition has been created calling for Lebanon to fall under France's management
DUBAI: Respondents to a Twitter Poll gave mixed reviews to the French mandate over Lebanon as tens of thousands signed a petition calling for the Middle East country to return under France’s management for 10 years.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Lebanon this week for the country’s centenary and told its politically elite to end the corruption or face sanctions, as well as form a government within two weeks.

The League of Nations issued a decree on Aug. 31, 1920, for the creation of Greater Lebanon under a French mandate which continued until 1943, now some want to see a return to the days of France’s rule and have presented a 60,000 strong petition.

In an Arab News Twitter poll with 1,314 respondents, 43,2 percent said they did not believe that Lebanon was better managed under the French, but 32.4 percent said they did.

One quarter said they did not know or had no opinion.

 

“The division in Lebanon was caused by the French! They divided the people based on religion, region and sect, favoured a certain sect and oppressed another which lead to the situation we have today!” tweeted @Z_00plz

Now take our new poll:

CAIRO: A Portuguese architect is proposing to create a memorial park at the site of the deadly explosion that rocked Beirut last month.
To remember the blast and its victims, Tomas Reis is dreaming of creating a memorial at the site as part of the reconstruction of the port.
The explosion on Aug. 4 killed at least 190 people, injured thousands and caused widespread damage across the city.
The blast deepened Lebanon’s political and economic crisis, with the government resigning and France leading efforts to stabilize the country.
It is unclear whether Beirut’s officials have even begun to discuss what to do with the site at the center of the explosion.
Reis, 29, decided to go ahead and create initial illustrations of his personal project, which so far has no support from any organization, he told Arab News. 
Although he has never been to Lebanon, Reis was moved to start drawing plans “voluntarily” after seeing the amount of damage “Beirut suffered from the blast when Lebanon has been facing difficulties,” he said.
“Some cities change with specific events - think of the great fire of London, the bombing of Hiroshima or the earthquake of Agadir. These events are turning points.
“Should the blast be forgotten and the port rebuilt as it was? Should a reconstruction include a monument in a square?” he asked, saying this is how he was inspired to create the park designs. 

A proposed illustration of the memorial park. (courtesy: Tomas Reis) 


Reis is proposing that the remaining elements at the blast site are intertwined with a landscape that follows concentric lines - like shock waves, resembling those of the explosion that occurred.  
“The old grain silo in ruins, next to a crater that is more than 40 meters deep, is a very remarkable image, difficult to neglect,” he said.
He said that if his project was adopted, it would create a new image of the city without disregarding its past.

 

A proposed illustration of the memorial park. (courtesy: Tomas Reis) 

 

Topics: Lebanon Beirut explosions

