TWITTER POLL: French mandate over Lebanon receives mixed reviews

DUBAI: Respondents to a Twitter Poll gave mixed reviews to the French mandate over Lebanon as tens of thousands signed a petition calling for the Middle East country to return under France’s management for 10 years.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Lebanon this week for the country’s centenary and told its politically elite to end the corruption or face sanctions, as well as form a government within two weeks.

The League of Nations issued a decree on Aug. 31, 1920, for the creation of Greater Lebanon under a French mandate which continued until 1943, now some want to see a return to the days of France’s rule and have presented a 60,000 strong petition.

In an Arab News Twitter poll with 1,314 respondents, 43,2 percent said they did not believe that Lebanon was better managed under the French, but 32.4 percent said they did.

One quarter said they did not know or had no opinion.

“The division in Lebanon was caused by the French! They divided the people based on religion, region and sect, favoured a certain sect and oppressed another which lead to the situation we have today!” tweeted @Z_00plz

Seriously??? The division in Lebanon was caused by the French! They divided the people based on religion, region and sect, favoured a certain sect and oppressed another which lead to the situation we have today! — Z | (@Z_00plz) September 2, 2020

Now take our new poll: