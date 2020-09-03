Luxury desert escape in the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah

DUBAI: While traveling has certainly become easier in recent weeks, not everyone is ready to hop on a plane just yet.

During the UAE’s hot summer months most residents travel abroad. This summer was different. International visitors trickled into the country in smaller numbers than ever and many residents decided to stay put until traveling became less demanding.

Those who stayed streamed into Dubai’s restaurants or sought out other destinations in the UAE for a much-needed escape. A favorite among the country’s leading desert and beach resorts is the Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah.







A favorite among the country’s leading desert and beach resorts is the Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah. (Supplied)



Located north of Dubai in the Al-Wadi Desert within a 1,235-acre protected nature reserve, the Ritz-Carlton resort is home to 101 luxury villas, all with private outdoor pools and endless desert views.

Each day as guests journey outside to take in the sights, including the ghaf trees that dot the landscape, they also meet desert creatures: Arabian gazelles, antelope and oryx. The resort recently welcomed 80 new Arabian sand gazelles, known as “Al gazal al rheem” in Arabic, increasing its gazelle population to more than 135.

The charm of the hotel lies in its fusion of past and present, nature and luxury.

Each villa, with its white-tipped tents, draws on aspects of Arabian culture and tradition, with intricate latticework, decorative lanterns and wood detailing. Villas also feature a large outdoor furnished terrace with a private infinity pool.







The charm of the hotel lies in its fusion of past and present, nature and luxury. (Supplied)



Activities to keep guests busy include archery lessons, horse riding at sunrise, desert bike rides and stargazing on a private platform that also serves as a helipad. There is also a spa with several pavilions, combining

European hydrothermal culture with Middle Eastern bathing rituals and 16 hydrotherapy stations.

Historical remnants can be found in the form of an old watchtower that overlooks the resort — the remains of an old fort that was the residence of the Qawassim rulers until 1964.

Other nearby attractions include the Suwaidi Pearls farm in the small fishing village of Al Rams, nestled at the bottom of the Al Hajjar mountain range.







The hotel is located north of Dubai in the Al-Wadi Desert within a 1,235-acre protected nature reserve. (Supplied)



“Suwaidi Pearls has opened its doors to share the cultural heritage of the pearling industry, explaining the historical evolution and inviting guests to see the underwater treasures of the natural lagoon,” Tracey Oliver, the resort's general manager, told Arab News.

The area is also rich in biodiversity and natural beauty.

Have new precautions to curb the coronavirus hampered guests' enjoyment at the resort? While masks are worn in public areas and at all times except when exercising, and hand sanitizer can be found throughout the villas, spa, dining and other common areas, the beauty of the desert landscapes encourages guests to temporarily forget the chaos of the outside world.

According to Oliver, some guests moved to the resort during the lockdown to escape the city and "be closer to nature.”







Villas feature a large outdoor furnished terrace with a private infinity pool. (Supplied)



“Each guest is seeking comfort for their own personal needs and these range from short stays to longer-term accommodation requirements at the resort,” she added.

“Owing to the large number of diverse nationalities in the UAE, we have had to create a wide range of packages to suit all our guests’ needs,” she said.

Packages range from "home away from home" e-learning to family offerings such as the "Ritz Kids Rangers" to keep younger guests entertained.

Other packages such as the "Ultimate Desert Experience" and "Desert Bliss" are aimed at couples.

The bliss and peace of the desert landscape are hard to beat. The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah marries the beauty of nature with Arab heritage and enough contemporary touches to remind guests that the experience is not a dream.

The writer was a guest at the Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah.