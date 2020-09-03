Norway wealth fund to test business model of biggest CO2 emitters

You are here

Hedge fund veteran Nicolai Tangen is CEO of Norway’s wealth fund. (AFP)
Updated 03 September 2020
Reuters

OSLO: Norway’s $1.2 trillion wealth fund will ask the companies in its portfolio that emit the most carbon dioxide (CO2) for more detailed climate-related data to understand the risk posed to its investments, a top official said.

The world’s largest sovereign fund, which invests Norway’s oil revenues, has for the past two decades been at the forefront of efforts to get firms to makes disclosures about the impact of their business on the environment.

“What we want to see is whether they have a business model that can survive also in a low-carbon society and to understand how will they address that,” said Carine Smith Ihenacho, the fund’s chief corporate governance officer. “We want scenario analysis, including a two-degree scenario analysis, and we want the company to be open about the assumptions for the analysis,” she said, without naming the companies the fund was contacting.

The 2015 Paris Agreement calls on nations worldwide to limit global warming this century to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Norway’s fund is invested in 9,200 companies, or 1.5 percent of the world’s stocks. It listed its own carbon footprint at 107.6 millions of tons of CO2 equivalent in 2019, which is double Norway’s and had risen from 107.4 millions in 2018.

The fund has recently changed CEO, appointing hedge fund veteran Nicolai Tangen, who started this week.

How companies lobby on climate change has risen higher up the agenda of investors from a decade ago, as they seek to understand the interaction with policymakers. Last month, Norway’s Storebrand Asset Management began divesting from firms, citing their climate lobbying practices.

DP World and Canada fund strike $4.5 billion global ports deal

Updated 04 September 2020
AP

DUBAI: International port operator DP World agreed a deal on Thursday with one of Canada’s biggest pension-fund managers to pour an additional $4.5 billion into their joint venture of ports and terminals.

The new capital signals a major push to expand and brings the total amount invested by one of the world’s largest port operators and Canadian infrastructure investor Caisse de Depôot et Placement du Quebec to $8.2 billion.

It also comes as DP World, grappling with an economic downturn worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, delists itself from trading to become a fully private, government-owned firm.

DP World and CDPQ agreed in 2016 to invest in 10 port terminals across the world. DP World said the new agreement will “broaden its footprint” in areas where it already operates and allow it to shop for ports and terminals in Europe and Asia Pacific. DP World has a 55 percent share in the fund, with CDPQ holding the remaining 45 percent.

DP World runs operations as far east as Brisbane, Australia, and as far west as Prince Rupert, Canada. The company has expanded aggressively into East Africa, helping the Emirati government wield influence farther afield.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting borders and disrupting global supply chains, DP World’s profits fell 56 percent during the first half of the year. Months before, DP World started delisting from the Dubai stock exchange, returning the company to full state-ownership to help the Dubai government’s investment company repay more than $5 billion to banks.

DP World ultimately will be held by a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World, a government investment company.

As countries around the world reopen for business, representatives from DP World and CDPQ said they remain cautiously optimistic about the venture.

“Even during a uniquely challenging period the ports sector has demonstrated a fair degree of resilience,” said Emmanuel Jaclot, CDPQ’s executive vice president and head of infrastructure.

