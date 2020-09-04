You are here

Onboarding during COVID: New hires grapple with office politics from home

Millions have been forced to work from home, leaving new hires to judge colleagues on their taste in curtains and conduct on Zoom. (Shutterstock)
Updated 04 September 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Joining a new company can be tough at the best of times, with bosses to impress, skills to learn and new colleagues to befriend.

But that task becomes a whole lot harder when the “onboarding” is done during a pandemic that has forced millions to work from home, leaving new hires to judge colleagues on their taste in curtains and conduct on Zoom.

The companies that get it right should have an expanded, grateful workforce, but get it wrong and new hires could find it hard to develop team spirit or a sense of belonging to the firm.

One young trader hired by a major European bank as the British lockdown began said that remote working had made corporate culture even tougher to navigate.

“It’s not exactly easy for your new boss to explain the specifics of office politics to you without putting their foot in it,” she said, declining to be named due to company policy. “It does feel like it’s taking longer to feel loyalty to my new employer than it might have otherwise. I feel loyal to the team but not to the wider bank.”

A new joiner at a different, London-based bank said his interviewers had appeared to study his bookshelves and photos while asking questions, and that he does not expect to meet his colleagues in person until next year, although he joined in May.

For Sam Thompson, who joined money saving and investment app MoneyBox, a lack of face-to-face contact did make some early interactions with colleagues feel more transactional. But he appreciated the lengths the company has gone to to make it work. “We’ve been getting Deliveroo vouchers and we’ve been sitting around our computers while talking to one another and having lunch,” he said.

“It’s probably the best induction into a company that I’ve ever had,” said the quality assurance engineer, who has had several jobs in six years in the industry.

MoneyBox has taken on 35 new hires during the lockdown to a total headcount of 135. It initially held off from filling roles requiring interaction with multiple teams, such as developers, Jack Johnstone, head of HR and talent, said, but overcame those fears. Its approach mirrors those of major banks including Standard Chartered, Citi and Deutsche Bank, which have all rapidly redesigned their interview and orientation process.

Citi hired about 3,840 new staff in its Institutional Clients Group Operations & Technology between March and August.

Once a new hire is appointed, MoneyBox and the banks send out a joining manual or welcoming video along with the required technology. Virtual face-to-face meetings are held much more regularly with managers, buddy partners are formed with existing staff and an array of tech platforms are used to maintain communication. Meetings with different teams and online social events are encouraged to help staff build broader networks and replicate the “chance meetings” they may have had in canteens and lifts.

Andy Halford, chief financial officer of Standard Chartered, said that online drinks and other social events were vital. “Some people find it easier to talk and connect when they are not ‘at work’,” he said. “We want to humanise this situation for everyone.”

Topics: onboarding Pandemic Coronavirus

Updated 04 September 2020
AP

DUBAI: International port operator DP World agreed a deal on Thursday with one of Canada’s biggest pension-fund managers to pour an additional $4.5 billion into their joint venture of ports and terminals.

The new capital signals a major push to expand and brings the total amount invested by one of the world’s largest port operators and Canadian infrastructure investor Caisse de Depôot et Placement du Quebec to $8.2 billion.

It also comes as DP World, grappling with an economic downturn worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, delists itself from trading to become a fully private, government-owned firm.

DP World and CDPQ agreed in 2016 to invest in 10 port terminals across the world. DP World said the new agreement will “broaden its footprint” in areas where it already operates and allow it to shop for ports and terminals in Europe and Asia Pacific. DP World has a 55 percent share in the fund, with CDPQ holding the remaining 45 percent.

DP World runs operations as far east as Brisbane, Australia, and as far west as Prince Rupert, Canada. The company has expanded aggressively into East Africa, helping the Emirati government wield influence farther afield.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting borders and disrupting global supply chains, DP World’s profits fell 56 percent during the first half of the year. Months before, DP World started delisting from the Dubai stock exchange, returning the company to full state-ownership to help the Dubai government’s investment company repay more than $5 billion to banks.

DP World ultimately will be held by a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World, a government investment company.

As countries around the world reopen for business, representatives from DP World and CDPQ said they remain cautiously optimistic about the venture.

“Even during a uniquely challenging period the ports sector has demonstrated a fair degree of resilience,” said Emmanuel Jaclot, CDPQ’s executive vice president and head of infrastructure.

Topics: DP World

