World food price index rises for the third month running

Updated 04 September 2020
Reuters

  • UN agency’s cereal measure rose 1.9 percent in August from month before and 7 percent above its value a year earlier
ROME: World food prices rose for a third month running in August, led by coarse grains, vegetable oils and sugar, the UN food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 96.1 points last month versus 94.3 in July.

The Rome-based FAO also said in a statement that worldwide cereal harvests remained on course to hit an annual record in 2020.

The agency’s cereal price index rose 1.9 percent in August from the month before and 7 percent above its value a year earlier.

Among the major cereals, sorghum, barley and rice prices rose the most, FAO said. 

Maize also climbed strongly, pushed up by concerns over US production prospects following recent crop damage in Iowa.

The vegetable oil price index climbed 5.9 percent month-on-month, returning to around the levels registered when the coronavirus crisis hit the world at the start of the year.

Palm oil was buoyed by expected output slowdowns in major producing countries, which, combined with firm global import demand, were expected to result in lower inventory levels.

Average sugar prices rose 6.7 percent from July, reflecting forecasts of a reduction in production due to unfavorable weather conditions in the EU and Thailand. Strong import demand in China also helped to push prices higher.

By contrast, the dairy index was little changed on the month, with falls in cheese and whole milk powder offset by stronger butter and skim milk quotations.

The meat index was also largely steady, with bovine and poultry prices in retreat while pig meat prices rose after four consecutive months of declines, as Chinese imports jumped.

FAO revised down its forecast for the 2020 cereal season by 25 million tons, largely due to expectations of a lower maize production in the US.

However, despite this reduction, the agency still expected a record harvest this year of almost 2.765 billion tons, up 3 percent on 2019 levels.

“Record maize harvests are forecast for Argentina and Brazil, while global sorghum production is expected to grow by 6 percent from the previous year. Worldwide rice production in 2020 is also expected to reach a new record of 509 million tons,” FAO said.

The forecast for world cereal use in 2020/21 hit 2.746 billion tons, up 2 percent on the 2019/20 level. The estimate for world cereal stocks by the close of seasons in 2021 was 895.5 million tons, down 33.4 million tons since July.

DP World and Canada fund strike $4.5 billion global ports deal

Updated 04 September 2020
AP

DP World and Canada fund strike $4.5 billion global ports deal

Updated 04 September 2020
AP

DUBAI: International port operator DP World agreed a deal on Thursday with one of Canada’s biggest pension-fund managers to pour an additional $4.5 billion into their joint venture of ports and terminals.

The new capital signals a major push to expand and brings the total amount invested by one of the world’s largest port operators and Canadian infrastructure investor Caisse de Depôot et Placement du Quebec to $8.2 billion.

It also comes as DP World, grappling with an economic downturn worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, delists itself from trading to become a fully private, government-owned firm.

DP World and CDPQ agreed in 2016 to invest in 10 port terminals across the world. DP World said the new agreement will “broaden its footprint” in areas where it already operates and allow it to shop for ports and terminals in Europe and Asia Pacific. DP World has a 55 percent share in the fund, with CDPQ holding the remaining 45 percent.

DP World runs operations as far east as Brisbane, Australia, and as far west as Prince Rupert, Canada. The company has expanded aggressively into East Africa, helping the Emirati government wield influence farther afield.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting borders and disrupting global supply chains, DP World’s profits fell 56 percent during the first half of the year. Months before, DP World started delisting from the Dubai stock exchange, returning the company to full state-ownership to help the Dubai government’s investment company repay more than $5 billion to banks.

DP World ultimately will be held by a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World, a government investment company.

As countries around the world reopen for business, representatives from DP World and CDPQ said they remain cautiously optimistic about the venture.

“Even during a uniquely challenging period the ports sector has demonstrated a fair degree of resilience,” said Emmanuel Jaclot, CDPQ’s executive vice president and head of infrastructure.

Topics: DP World

