Program launched to train youth in contracting sector

RIYADH: A program to train young people in the contracting sector has been launched, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund and the Saudi Contractors Authority want to train jobseekers and employ them in private businesses to increase the rate of localization in the sector, improve the participation of nationals in the labor market and stimulate the sector’s growth.
People will be trained for the positions of facility controller, facility technician, public space technician and traffic control technician.
Those who pass the training programs will be employed in private sector firms.
