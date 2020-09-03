You are here

Program launched to train youth in contracting sector

RIYADH: A program to train young people in the contracting sector has been launched, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund and the Saudi Contractors Authority want to train jobseekers and employ them in private businesses to increase the rate of localization in the sector, improve the participation of nationals in the labor market and stimulate the sector’s growth.
People will be trained for the positions of facility controller, facility technician, public space technician and traffic control technician.
Those who pass the training programs will be employed in private sector firms.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF)

KSRelief launches training initiative for Yemeni women

KSRelief launches training initiative for Yemeni women

ADEN: Saudi Arabia’s aid organization has joined forces with the Benevolence Coalition for Humanitarian Relief (BCHR) to launch a training initiative for Yemeni women heads of household and orphans.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will help coordinate the vocational sessions as part of the Seed of Safety project in Aden.
The scheme will include various training programs covering sewing, embroidery, the making of pastry, sweets, incense, and perfume, along with photography and montage. It will take place over two months, followed by the launch of 50 small projects in Aden and west coast areas.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia

