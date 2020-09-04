You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Quiet Americans by Scott Anderson

What We Are Reading Today: The Quiet Americans by Scott Anderson

Short Url

https://arab.news/5t2t3

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Quiet Americans by Scott Anderson

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

The Quiet Americans — from the bestselling author of Lawrence in Arabia — is a gripping history of the early years of the Cold War, the CIA’s covert battles against communism, and the tragic consequences which still affect America and the world today.

Author Scott Anderson is a veteran war correspondent who has reported from Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, Northern Ireland, Chechnya, Sudan, Bosnia, El Salvador, and many strife-torn countries. 

He is a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine, and his work has also appeared in Vanity Fair, Esquire, Harper’s and Outside.

The Quiet Americans “chronicles the exploits of four spies — Michael Burke, a charming former football star fallen on hard times; Frank Wisner, the scion of a wealthy Southern family; Peter Sichel, a sophisticated German Jew; and Edward Lansdale, a brilliant ad executive,” said a review in goodreads.com. 

The four “ran covert operations across the globe, trying to outwit the ruthless KGB in Berlin, parachuting commandos into Eastern Europe, plotting coups, and directing wars against Communist insurgents in Asia,” said the review.

 

 

Topics: Book Review

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: The History of Rome by Mike Duncan
books
What We Are Reading Today: Piranesi Unbound

Saudi designer showcases collection in first International Digital Fashion Week

Updated 37 min 27 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

Saudi designer showcases collection in first International Digital Fashion Week

  • Her collection is inspired by the sedimentary rocks of Al-Qara Mountain
Updated 37 min 27 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

Saudi fashion designer Saja Al-Yousef is set to present her Spring-Summer 2021 collection at the International Digital Fashion Week (IDFW) this Saturday.
Al-Yousef’s SAJAS brand will showcase its designs along a number of renowned fashion houses and designers, such as Christian Siriano, Iceberg, Genny, and Elisabetta Franchi, among others.
The audience consists of 33 million people from around the world.
FNL Network has decided to launch the show, the first of its kind, so that designers could showcase their new collections, as fashion weeks across the globe have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Al-Yousef will show off her first couture collection, “The Origin,” at the IDFW.
“The inspiration behind the name is the Al-Ahsa oasis, which dates back more than 5,000 years. Several civilizations have occupied and lived in this area,” the designer explained.
Her collection is inspired by the sedimentary rocks of Al-Qara Mountain, which is considered one of the most famous landmarks of Saudi Arabia, specifically the Eastern Province.
Al-Yousef’s collection features shoulder pads and natural spring colors.
“In my collection, I have more than eight pieces. The special one is the white wedding dress because of its simplicity and chicness.
“I worked on my Spring-Summer pieces during these very difficult days of the pandemic crisis, and this collection was a challenge for me to prove to myself that I could do it,” she said.
SAJAS Boutique specializes in luxury jewelry, fashion, and bag collections designed as per international standards. Al-Yousef’s designs are a fusion of classical and modern styles.
In 2004, the boutique entered the fashion world with its first collection. Al-Yousef has already presented her designs at an international level in London, Italy, Qatar, Bahrain, and Dubai.
“I would like to express my deep appreciation for participating in this big event along with the most famous designers from all over the world,” she said.
“It means a lot to me and to my country as well.”
The exclusive event will be broadcast globally on the FNL Network app or TV channel, accessible worldwide via Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Android devices, and all iOS devices for free.

Topics: saudi fashion

Related

Fashion
Start-up of the Week: Saudi fashion designer combines beauty and comfort
Lifestyle
Saudi fashion house Sadeem hits the runway in Dubai

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Quiet Americans by Scott Anderson
UN laments ‘blatant’ violations of Libya arms embargo
Turkey: Russia to hold live-fire exercises in Mediterranean
Turkey’s power projection risks military clash in Mediterranean, former PM says
DP World and Canada fund strike $4.5 billion global ports deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.