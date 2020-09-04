What We Are Reading Today: The Quiet Americans by Scott Anderson

The Quiet Americans — from the bestselling author of Lawrence in Arabia — is a gripping history of the early years of the Cold War, the CIA’s covert battles against communism, and the tragic consequences which still affect America and the world today.

Author Scott Anderson is a veteran war correspondent who has reported from Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, Northern Ireland, Chechnya, Sudan, Bosnia, El Salvador, and many strife-torn countries.

He is a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine, and his work has also appeared in Vanity Fair, Esquire, Harper’s and Outside.

The Quiet Americans “chronicles the exploits of four spies — Michael Burke, a charming former football star fallen on hard times; Frank Wisner, the scion of a wealthy Southern family; Peter Sichel, a sophisticated German Jew; and Edward Lansdale, a brilliant ad executive,” said a review in goodreads.com.

The four “ran covert operations across the globe, trying to outwit the ruthless KGB in Berlin, parachuting commandos into Eastern Europe, plotting coups, and directing wars against Communist insurgents in Asia,” said the review.