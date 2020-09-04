What We Are Reading Today: The Quiet Americans by Scott Anderson

Saudi fashion designer Saja Al-Yousef is set to present her Spring-Summer 2021 collection at the International Digital Fashion Week (IDFW) this Saturday.
Al-Yousef’s SAJAS brand will showcase its designs along a number of renowned fashion houses and designers, such as Christian Siriano, Iceberg, Genny, and Elisabetta Franchi, among others.
The audience consists of 33 million people from around the world.
FNL Network has decided to launch the show, the first of its kind, so that designers could showcase their new collections, as fashion weeks across the globe have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Al-Yousef will show off her first couture collection, “The Origin,” at the IDFW.
“The inspiration behind the name is the Al-Ahsa oasis, which dates back more than 5,000 years. Several civilizations have occupied and lived in this area,” the designer explained.
Her collection is inspired by the sedimentary rocks of Al-Qara Mountain, which is considered one of the most famous landmarks of Saudi Arabia, specifically the Eastern Province.
Al-Yousef’s collection features shoulder pads and natural spring colors.
“In my collection, I have more than eight pieces. The special one is the white wedding dress because of its simplicity and chicness.
“I worked on my Spring-Summer pieces during these very difficult days of the pandemic crisis, and this collection was a challenge for me to prove to myself that I could do it,” she said.
SAJAS Boutique specializes in luxury jewelry, fashion, and bag collections designed as per international standards. Al-Yousef’s designs are a fusion of classical and modern styles.
In 2004, the boutique entered the fashion world with its first collection. Al-Yousef has already presented her designs at an international level in London, Italy, Qatar, Bahrain, and Dubai.
“I would like to express my deep appreciation for participating in this big event along with the most famous designers from all over the world,” she said.
“It means a lot to me and to my country as well.”
The exclusive event will be broadcast globally on the FNL Network app or TV channel, accessible worldwide via Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Android devices, and all iOS devices for free.