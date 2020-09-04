You are here

  • Home
  • WHO: Widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021

WHO: Widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021

A volunteer has her blood samples taken before she receives COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine as part of a clinical trial at the Padjadjaran University educational hospital in Bandung, West Java. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vbp5r

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

WHO: Widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021

  • None of the candidate vaccines in advanced clinical trials has demonstrated a ‘clear signal’ of efficacy required by the WHO
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: The World Health Organization does not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, a spokeswoman said on Friday, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.
None of the candidate vaccines in advanced clinical trials so far has demonstrated a “clear signal” of efficacy at the level of at least 50 percent sought by the WHO, spokeswoman Margaret Harris said.
Russia granted regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine in August after less than two months of human testing, prompting some Western experts to question its safety and efficacy.
US public health officials and Pfizer Inc. said on Thursday a vaccine could be ready for distribution as soon as late October. That would be just ahead of the US election on Nov. 3 in which the pandemic is likely to be a major factor among voters deciding whether President Donald Trump wins a second term.
“We are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year,” Harris told a UN briefing in Geneva.
“This phase 3 must take longer because we need to see how truly protective the vaccine is and we also need to see how safe it is,” she added. This referred to the phase in vaccine research where large clinical trials among people are conducted. Harris did not refer to any specific vaccine candidate.
All data from trials must be shared and compared, Harris said. “A lot of people have been vaccinated and what we don’t know is whether the vaccine works...at this stage we do not have the clear signal of whether or not it has the level of worthwhile efficacy and safety...,” she added.
The WHO and GAVI vaccine alliance are leading a global vaccine allocation plan known as COVAX that aims to help buy and distribute shots fairly. The focus is on first vaccinating the most high-risk people in every country such as health care workers.
COVAX aims to procure and deliver 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021, but some countries that have secured their own supplies through bilateral deals, including the United States, have said they will not join.
“Essentially, the door is open. We are open. What the COVAX is about is making sure everybody on the planet will get access to the vaccines,” Harris said.

Topics: WHO Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Abu Dhabi begins world’s first WHO-listed stage 3 clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine
Special
World
Indonesia mulls local production of China-UAE vaccine

Indonesia sees over 3,000 new coronavirus cases for third successive day

Updated 04 September 2020
Reuters

Indonesia sees over 3,000 new coronavirus cases for third successive day

  • Indonesia also reported 82 new deaths on Friday
Updated 04 September 2020
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 3,269 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the overall tally to 187,537, according to data from the country’s health ministry.
It was the third consecutive day of new infections above 3,000 and followed Thursday’s record-high 3,622 new cases.
Indonesia also reported 82 new deaths on Friday, raising its total fatalities to 7,832, Southeast Asia’s highest number.

Topics: Indonesia Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Indonesia mulls local production of China-UAE vaccine
Special
World
UAE, China to supply Indonesia with vaccine

Latest updates

WHO: Widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021
Emirates resumes Amman services as COVID-19 pandemic continues
Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises above 22,000
Trump urges Iran to spare life of popular wrestler
Indonesia sees over 3,000 new coronavirus cases for third successive day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.