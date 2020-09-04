You are here

  • Home
  • Russian vaccine ‘has good safety profile,’ says study

Russian vaccine ‘has good safety profile,’ says study

The vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r3cbu

Updated 23 sec ago
Frank Kane

Russian vaccine ‘has good safety profile,’ says study

  • Publication in The Lancet is not an official medical endorsement but does mean the drug has been reviewed by a body of scientific experts and is a serious potential treatment for the disease
  • No significant side-effects had been experienced and no adverse results regarding cancer or fertility, Kirill Dmitriev said
Updated 23 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: A study of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine has been peer-reviewed and published in the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet, demonstrating some significant advantages over competing Western medicines.

Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian businessman who has led the country’s efforts to develop a rapid response to the pandemic, dubbed the Sputnik V vaccine, said: “It’s about saving people’s lives, and we are convinced that the Russian vaccine is the best.”

Publication in The Lancet is not an official medical endorsement but does mean the drug has been reviewed by a body of scientific experts and is a serious potential treatment for the disease.

Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, is a partner of Saudi Arabia in many investment initiatives. He said that there will be further visits to Moscow by Saudi health officials this week for discussions about Sputnik V, and that clinical trials will start in the Kingdom this month.

The Lancet results are based on trials of animals and 76 people in Russia. No significant side-effects had been experienced and no adverse results regarding cancer or fertility, Dmitriev said.

“The vaccine has a good safety profile and induced strong humoral and cellular immune response in participants,” The Lancet article said, based on studies by Russian scientific bodies, including the Gamaleya Institute.

Sputnik V has faced criticism, mainly from European and US commentators, who said it had been rushed through testing procedures regarded as standard in the West.

Dmitriev said that US and UK policymakers had recently called for an accelerated process in their countries, allowing them to register a drug before the vital Phase 3 tests were complete.

“Russia was criticized, and now the US and the UK are doing it,” he said.

He also contrasted Russian scientific techniques with Western approaches. Sputnik V is based on human adenovirus transmission, as opposed to mRNA (a genetic molecule) and monkey-virus methods in the West.

Human adenovirus has been used for antiviral treatments for decades, notably in the Ebola treatment Russia perfected.

“I have one question for the West: Are you going to show your people any of the studies that show mRNA and monkey virus have no side-effects on cancer and fertility?” Dmitriev asked.

In addition to humans, The Lancet publication was also based on animal testing. A full-scale human testing program is being rolled out in Russia and some other countries.

Sputnik V is based on a two-shot approach that Dmitriev said is more effective than vaccines being developed by Western drug companies such as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Next week Russia will announce details of international partnerships to sell and distribute Sputnik V, he said.

“We are a peaceful people and we come in peace to offer you our vaccine,” Dmitriev added.

Topics: Russia Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

World
Russia’s coronavirus case tally passes one million mark
World
Austria to expel Russian diplomat amid ‘spy’ report

Huge library of online Daesh propaganda uncovered

Updated 34 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Huge library of online Daesh propaganda uncovered

  • Most of those visiting the library are 18 to 24-year-old males in the Arab world
  • 40 percent of the traffic comes from social media including YouTube
Updated 34 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: One of the biggest collections of extremist online material belonging to Daesh has been uncovered by researchers at a London-based anti-extremism think tank.
The digital library, which was discovered by the Institute of Strategic Dialogue (ISD), is visited by around 10,000 different visitors per month, the BBC reported.
Most of those visiting the library are 18 to 24-year-old males in the Arab world, with 40 percent of the traffic coming from social media including YouTube.
It contains more than 90,000 items and provides a way to continually add to extremist content on the Internet, the British broadcaster said.
However, taking the material down is proving difficult because it is not stored in a single location.
It continues to grow despite counter-terrorism authorities in Britain and the US being alerted to the growing collection, which was discovered after the death of Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, in October 2019.
After his death, many social media posts supporting the militant organization contained a short link that led to documents and videos in nine different languages.
They included details of the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, the 7/7 London bombings in 2005 and the 9/11 attacks in the US.
“[There’s] everything you need to know to plan and carry out an attack,” ISD deputy director Moustafa Ayad, who discovered the archive, told the BBC. “Things that teach you how to be a better terrorist essentially.”
The collection’s data is spread across a decentralized system and anyone can share the content via servers based at multiple locations, researchers discovered.
This makes is hard to take the library offline, and it continues to provide extremist content to its readers.
Researchers found that various methods are used to make the material available online.
Targeting and hijacking Twitter accounts belonging to celebrities and athletes and using them to promote the material is one method.
Another way is to add material to social media comments pages and spreading it via bot accounts.

Topics: Daesh

Related

World
UK court lifts bar on evidence transfer over Daesh “Beatles“
Middle-East
US-led coalition against Daesh transfers Taji base to Iraqi forces

Latest updates

Russian vaccine ‘has good safety profile,’ says study
Serbia to move Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, Kosovo to recognize Israel
Interview with the King of Rai: Cheb Khaled’s fervent homage to Beirut
Huge library of online Daesh propaganda uncovered
Iran uranium stockpile more than 10 times limit set in 2015 deal: IAEA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.