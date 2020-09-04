CAIRO: Bahrain will now allow residents from neighboring Gulf countries as well as holders of electronic visas and those eligible for visas on arrival, its airport authority said on Friday.
A PCR test for the coronavirus is compulsory on arrival and at travelers’ expense, the authority said on its official Twitter account. Passengers would have to self-isolate until the results of the test are received and are negative.
Bahrain to allow entry to people from neighboring Gulf countries, visa holders
https://arab.news/pg6nn
Bahrain to allow entry to people from neighboring Gulf countries, visa holders
- A PCR test for the coronavirus is compulsory on arrival and at travelers’ expense
- Passengers would have to self-isolate until the results of the test are received and are negative
CAIRO: Bahrain will now allow residents from neighboring Gulf countries as well as holders of electronic visas and those eligible for visas on arrival, its airport authority said on Friday.