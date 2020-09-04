You are here

  • Home
  • Outcry over Sri Lanka plan to amend constitution

Outcry over Sri Lanka plan to amend constitution

In this Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, file photo, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves after addressing parliament during the ceremonial inauguration of the session, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rc68c

Updated 10 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Outcry over Sri Lanka plan to amend constitution

  • President to get full immunity, power to dissolve parliament under draft legislation
  • New bill to roll back 2015 legislation limiting presidential power
Updated 10 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Friday woke up to official publication of a draft constitutional amendment that will give President Gotabaya Rajapaksa the power to dissolve parliament and also offer him full immunity against prosecution.

The move comes two days after the government appointed a committee to draft the 20th amendment and give the country’s president unprecedented political power.

The amendment will roll back 2015 legislation limiting presidential power and reinforcing the role of parliament.

Rajapaksa said he would overturn the legislation during a speech inaugurating the country’s new parliament after his family-led Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Party (SLPP) claimed a landslide electoral victory.

According to Article 35 of the draft, while a person holds presidential office, no proceedings can be instituted against them “in any court or tribunal in respect of anything done or omitted to be done by him either in his official or private capacity.”

The draft also empowers the president to dissolve parliament at his will a year after the election of new lawmakers. He can also remove the prime minister.

Under the amendment the Constitutional Council will be replaced by a new body, the Parliamentary Council, made up of members of parliament but excluding civil society representatives.

The Constitutional Council’s powers to appoint members of the country’s three independent commissions — the Judicial Service Commission, Election Commission, Public Service Commission — will be in the hands of the president, who can only be advised by the Parliamentary Council.

The president will also have the power to appoint ministers.

The centralization of powers in the hands of a single person is dictatorial, despotic, autocratic and tyrannical.

Dayan Jayathilake, Former ambassador

In response to the publication of the draft, Dayan Jayathilake, Sri Lanka’s former ambassador to Russia, France and the UN, told Arab News that “the centralization of powers in the hands of a single person is dictatorial, despotic, autocratic and tyrannical.”

He said: “Under the new amendment, there will be no separation of powers, and appointment of members from the Judicial Service Commission to the Police Service Commission will be done by the chief executive, which is not a sign of a healthy democracy."

N. M. Amin, president of the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka, said that Rajapaksa “proved his worth” during the coronavirus crisis and also while conducting a free and fair election, which gave people confidence.

“But, unfortunately, these constitutional reforms will make them feel uncomfortable,” he said.

Political lobbyist Muheed Jeeran said that “normally a constitution would be amended in the interests of the public, but in Sri Lanka it usually benefits the lawmakers.”

He added: “I would say the constitution has been amended by lawmakers who want to enjoy power without hindrance. This is unfortunate for the people of Sri Lanka.

“The 233-year-old US constitution has been amended 27 times, but our 42-year-old constitution is reaching its 20th amendment now.”

Attorney General Dappula de Livera said on Wednesday that the draft of the amendment can be passed in parliament and does not require a referendum, after Justice Minister Ali Sabry announced that it will be voted on by lawmakers in October.

The ruling SLPP, led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president’s brother, has 145 seats in the 225-member parliament, six seats short of a two-thirds majority required to carry out constitutional changes.

However, its allied parties are expected to support the passage of the draft.

 

Topics: SRILANKA

Related

Special
World
Sri Lankan president vows to alter constitution as new parliament takes office
World
1 missing, 1 injured in fire on oil tanker near Sri Lanka

UK, EU governments accused of ‘playing games with lives of refugees’

Updated 04 September 2020
Arab News

UK, EU governments accused of ‘playing games with lives of refugees’

  • 11 Syrian asylum seekers found abandoned on streets of Madrid with no food or water after being deported from Britain
  • UK authorities said the refugees had applied for asylum in Spain, and treatment of deportees in other countries is not their responsibility
Updated 04 September 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Britain and the EU have been accused by welfare campaigners of “playing games with the lives of refugees” after a group of Syrians deported from the UK to Madrid were found on the streets of the Spanish capital.

The 11 asylum seekers were “confused and distressed” by their ordeal, according to welfare workers who are helping them.

The individuals, who had attempted to cross the English Channel to reach the UK, were deported to Madrid on a charter flight on Thursday. However, Spanish authorities refused to accept responsibility for them, according to welfare group SOAS Detainee Support (SDS).

One of the men filmed himself and other Syrians arriving in Spain. UK newspaper the Independent reported that in the video the man says, in Arabic: “Look what the UK did to us. They sent us back to Spain and threw us onto the streets. These are the men who have been returned. God help us. Look at us — look at these men who have been left in the street.”

Another of the men told SDS: “We stayed outside the airport until the evening. No food, no water, nothing. We were in the street. We were still there into the evening. Nothing changed. How can a human person stay 12, 24 hours in the street with nothing, no food no water? There’s no humanity in that.

“We didn’t all sleep in the same place. I was with four people in an abandoned house. We didn’t have beds or mattresses, no furniture, nothing. Five slept in this abandoned house, six on the street. Some people passed by those in the street and laughed and took pictures.

“The UK authorities told us the Spanish authorities would sort our stuff out for us in Spain. They said they would treat us well. No one there told us anything.”

Britain’s Home Office said the deportation of the Syrians was “carefully worked through between the UK and Spain by mutual agreement,” and that they were removed from the UK because they had already claimed asylum in Spain.

In a message posted on Twitter, Home Secretary Priti Patel attempted to justify the deportation of the refugees, saying: “Today we removed people who came here via small boat. They had previously claimed asylum elsewhere and had no legal right to be in the UK.

“Removals continue to be frustrated by activist lawyers, but I will not let up until this route is unviable.”

Tom Kemp, a spokesman for SDS, told the PA news agency that the Syrians had been abandoned “on the street, near the airport” because there was no one to receive them when they arrived.

“They are very confused about what is happening to them and distressed about it,” he said, adding that the migrants are now in the care of welfare groups in Madrid.

“When the Home Office say they’re deporting people to functioning asylum systems in Europe, they’re really saying they’ll abandon people on the streets of Madrid,” said Kemp. “The UK and EU governments are playing games with the lives of refugees, and mutual aid groups are struggling to pick up the pieces.”

The Home Office said the UK was under no obligation to monitor the treatment of asylum seekers after they are deported to other EU countries, and that any such deportations only happen when the courts deem it safe.

“Any suggestion that the Home Office has not complied with our obligations is incorrect,” it added.

Topics: UK Spain EU Syria refugees

Related

World
Greek PM denies refugee pushback claims
Special
Middle-East
Lebanon pushes for Syrian refugees to leave

Latest updates

Turkish lira hits record low as inflation spooks traders
What is the US aiming for by lifting the Cyprus arms embargo?
French schools in Turkey on shaky ground
Image of Palestinian under Israeli soldier’s knee sparks outrage
Saudi Arabia develops secure alternative to WhatsApp

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.