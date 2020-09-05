What We Are Reading Today: Unforgetting

Author: Roberto Lovato
Robert Lovato’s memoir and cultural critique reflects on his multifaceted life and examines many of the self-serving myths underlying modern American culture.
This is timely and no-holds-barred tale of gang life, guerilla warfare, immigration, and intergenerational trauma,
In Unforgetting, Lovato “takes us on his journey into the silences of his family and of his countries, US and El Salvador. It is a story of silenced tales of violence, generational trauma, the tangled interconnections between the US and Central America,” said a review in goodreads.com.
“The machete of memory cuts swiftly or slowly,” Lovato writes at the beginning of his memoir, according to a review in the New York Times. As a US-born son of immigrants, Lovato grew up knowing the culture of gang life in the streets of San Francisco.”
In one of his memoir’s most chilling chapters, he “takes us into a forensics lab in San Salvador where all the country’s documented and undocumented dead come to be analyzed and counted before being returned to their loved ones — or buried in anonymous graves.”