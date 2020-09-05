You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Unforgetting

What We Are Reading Today: Unforgetting

Short Url

https://arab.news/wqnxv

Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Unforgetting

Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Roberto Lovato

Robert Lovato’s memoir and cultural critique reflects on his multifaceted life and examines many of the self-serving myths underlying modern American culture.
This is timely and no-holds-barred tale of gang life, guerilla warfare, immigration, and intergenerational trauma,
In Unforgetting, Lovato “takes us on his journey into the silences of his family and of his countries, US and El Salvador. It is a story of silenced tales of violence, generational trauma, the tangled interconnections between the US and Central America,” said a review in goodreads.com.
“The machete of memory cuts swiftly or slowly,” Lovato writes at the beginning of his memoir, according to a review in the New York Times. As a US-born son of immigrants, Lovato grew up knowing the culture of gang life in the streets of San Francisco.”
In one of his memoir’s most chilling chapters, he “takes us into a forensics lab in San Salvador where all the country’s documented and undocumented dead come to be analyzed and counted before being returned to their loved ones — or buried in anonymous graves.”

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: The Quiet Americans by Scott Anderson

Updated 04 September 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Quiet Americans by Scott Anderson

Updated 04 September 2020
Arab News

The Quiet Americans — from the bestselling author of Lawrence in Arabia — is a gripping history of the early years of the Cold War, the CIA’s covert battles against communism, and the tragic consequences which still affect America and the world today.

Author Scott Anderson is a veteran war correspondent who has reported from Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, Northern Ireland, Chechnya, Sudan, Bosnia, El Salvador, and many strife-torn countries. 

He is a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine, and his work has also appeared in Vanity Fair, Esquire, Harper’s and Outside.

The Quiet Americans “chronicles the exploits of four spies — Michael Burke, a charming former football star fallen on hard times; Frank Wisner, the scion of a wealthy Southern family; Peter Sichel, a sophisticated German Jew; and Edward Lansdale, a brilliant ad executive,” said a review in goodreads.com. 

The four “ran covert operations across the globe, trying to outwit the ruthless KGB in Berlin, parachuting commandos into Eastern Europe, plotting coups, and directing wars against Communist insurgents in Asia,” said the review.

 

 

Topics: Book Review

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: The History of Rome by Mike Duncan
books
What We Are Reading Today: Piranesi Unbound

Latest updates

Turkish lira hits record low as inflation spooks traders
What We Are Reading Today: Unforgetting
What is the US aiming for by lifting the Cyprus arms embargo?
French schools in Turkey on shaky ground
Image of Palestinian under Israeli soldier’s knee sparks outrage

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.