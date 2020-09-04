You are here

  Fahd Ibrahim Al-Akeel, executive director of Saudi Payments

Fahd Ibrahim Al-Akeel, executive director of Saudi Payments

Fahd Ibrahim Al-Akeel
Fahd Ibrahim Al-Akeel, executive director of Saudi Payments

Fahd Ibrahim Al-Akeel is the newly appointed executive director of Saudi Payments, a Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) subsidiary, and operator of national payment network Mada.

The Cabinet in November 2019 approved SAMA’s request to establish Saudi Payments, responsible for operations and the development of the infrastructure of national payment systems.

The company aims to ensure that all payments and financial transactions processed in the Kingdom are safe and secure.

Al-Akeel has almost two decades of extensive experience in the business and financial sectors, where he held several leadership positions in leading Saudi companies and banks.

He has also obtained professional management degrees and certificates from Canada, Switzerland, and the US.

Al-Akeel started his career in 1998 as an advanced technology analyst at Riyad Bank, where he worked until 2002. 

After that, he worked with the National Agricultural Development Co. as project manager for one year and later joined Arab National Bank, where he stayed until 2008.

From 2008-2011, he was head of customer experiences and project management officer at SABB bank. In 2011, he joined Bank Al-Jazira as head of the business transformation group. In 2018, the Quality of Life program and the Najm Company for Insurance Services welcomed him as CEO. In becoming CEO, Al-Akeel anticipated a unique opportunity for the insurance sector in fulfilling the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Payments Mada

Turkish lira hits record low as inflation spooks traders

Updated 05 September 2020
Reuters

Turkish lira hits record low as inflation spooks traders

  • Pressure grows on central bank to tighten credit after intervention fails to halt currency’s plunge
Updated 05 September 2020
Reuters

BENGALURU, India: The Turkish lira slipped to a record low on Friday on concerns around stubbornly high inflation, while emerging market stocks tumbled for a third straight session following a tech-fueled plunge on Wall Street overnight.

The lira eased 0.1 percent against the dollar to an all-time low of 7.4541, weakening for the fifth session in a row with pressure growing on the central bank to continue tightening credit a day after data showed year-on-year inflation of 11.77 percent.

The currency has lost about 20 percent this year despite central bank intervention and, along with Hungary’s forint, is among Europe’s worst performing currencies. The forint was a touch lower at 359.53 a euro on Friday as data showed industrial output dropped by an annual 8.1 percent in July.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Turkish lira slides for fifth straight session.
  • Russian rouble firms ahead of inflation data.
  • EM currencies set for second week of gains.

“The underperformance of these currencies tells us about longer-term prospects: We think it is a template for which currencies would be vulnerable in a more sustained EM FX sell-off,” said Tatha Ghose, FX analyst at Commerzbank.

An index of emerging market currencies inched higher on Friday and was on course for its second straight week of gains due to earlier weakness in the dollar following the Federal Reserve’s new accommodative stance
on inflation.

The Russian rouble firmed for a second consecutive session following a 2.6 percent slide on Wednesday as German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned. Sources said that the EU was weighing new sanctions on Moscow over the poisoning.

In South Africa, the rand firmed 0.5 percent, but the return of nationwide electricity blackouts this week has kept the currency from making a major headway. State power utility Eskom said it would reduce power cuts on Friday due to lower demand and much improved weather.

Topics: Turkish lira Inflation

