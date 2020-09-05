Jordan: schools closed, buildings isolated after COVID-19 cases reported

DUBAI: Several schools and buildings in Jordan were either closed or isolated after cases of coronavirus were reported.

The Ministry of Education shut two schools in Southern Shuna and Baqa’a district of the Balqa governorate after two COVID-19 cases were reported, state news agency Petra reported.

Students will continue their classes from home for the next two weeks through the official distant learning online platform Darsak as well as other official TV channels, the ministry said.

Meanwhile police have been deployed to 11 buildings in Amman that were isolated, to prevent unauthorized access while the government’s COVID-19 task force collects samples.

Amman Governor Saad Shehab said the buildings, located in the Sahab, Jubaiha, Queismah and Sweileh neighborhoods, had been sterilized to stem the spread of the virus.

Jordan reported 68 new coronavirus cases overnight, most of them locally transmitted, bringing the country’s caseload to 2,301 since the pandemic started.

The country earlier imposed 24-hour total lockdowns in Amman and Zarqa governorates, which ended Friday night but will be replaced by a curfew starting at 11 p.m. until 6 a.m..