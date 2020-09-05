You are here

Jordan: schools closed, buildings isolated after COVID-19 cases reported

Jordan earlier imposed 24-hour total lockdowns in Amman and Zarqa governorates as COVID-19 cases rose. (AFP)
DUBAI: Several schools and buildings in Jordan were either closed or isolated after cases of coronavirus were reported.

The Ministry of Education shut two schools in Southern Shuna and Baqa’a district of the Balqa governorate after two COVID-19 cases were reported, state news agency Petra reported.

Students will continue their classes from home for the next two weeks through the official distant learning online platform Darsak as well as other official TV channels, the ministry said.

Meanwhile police have been deployed to 11 buildings in Amman that were isolated, to prevent unauthorized access while the government’s COVID-19 task force collects samples.

Amman Governor Saad Shehab said the buildings, located in the Sahab, Jubaiha, Queismah and Sweileh neighborhoods, had been sterilized to stem the spread of the virus.

Jordan reported 68 new coronavirus cases overnight, most of them locally transmitted, bringing the country’s caseload to 2,301 since the pandemic started.

The country earlier imposed 24-hour total lockdowns in Amman and Zarqa governorates, which ended Friday night but will be replaced by a curfew starting at 11 p.m. until 6 a.m..

WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Friday said it had canceled $244 million in undisbursed funds for the Bisri Dam project in Lebanon after repeatedly raising concerns about the project since January.
In a statement, the World Bank said it had notified the Lebanese government about its decision, which takes effect immediately. It said it has also repeatedly underscored the need for “an open, transparent and inclusive consultative process.”
The World Bank began raising concerns in January about Lebanon’s plans to build the large dam in the Bisri Valley, and put funding for the program under partial suspension on June 26.
Initially approved by Lebanon’s government in 2015 at a total cost of $617 million, the dam had long sparked criticism from environmental activists. Concerns about large infrastructure projects have spiked since the massive port explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4 that killed more than 190 people.
The World Bank committed $474 million to fund the project, of which $244 million have not yet been disbursed.
The Bank initially set July 22 as the deadline for authorities to meet all requirements to proceed with the project, but later agreed to extend the deadline until Sept. 4, given constraints imposed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Bank said the Lebanese government had failed to address questions about an ecological compensation plan and arrangements for operations and management of the dam. The contractor also had not been mobilized at the site, it said.
Certain expenditures related to fiduciary and environmental and social safeguards would remain exempt, it said.
The Bank said it remained ready to work with Lebanese authorities to see how existing loans, including undisbursed amounts from the canceled Bisri project, could be used most effectively to respond to the emerging needs of the Lebanese people following the port explosion. 

