Disney’s ‘Mulan’ makes historic debut

“Mulan” launched on streaming service Disney+ on Friday. Supplied
LOS ANGELES: Disney’s live-action “Mulan” featuring an all-Asian cast finally premiered in the US on Friday, launching on streaming service Disney+ in a bold small-screen gamble that analysts say could change Hollywood forever.

The lavish $200 million film about a legendary female Chinese warrior was due to hit movie theaters in March, but became an early victim of the coronavirus pandemic, with multiple release date delays.

Last month, still uncertain over when or if movie-going families would feel safe to return, Disney rocked the industry -- and its own cast -- by announcing “Mulan” would skip theaters and premiere in living rooms instead.

The film however was released in select cinemas in the Gulf.

“The decision for it to go on Disney+ was a big shock I think for a lot of us,” said actor Jason Scott Lee, who plays the movie's main villain, adding that the film was “meant to be seen” on the big screen.

“At first it was devastating,” Tzi Ma, who plays Mulan’s father, told AFP. “But after a day or so, I thought about the silver lining... with Covid-19, our responsibilities grow. We want to keep everybody safe.”

Initial reviews have been cautiously positive, with many praising the film’s stunning visuals and willingness to depart from the animation, but some criticizing a lack of character depth or humor.

For the cast, after months of limbo, the film’s long-awaited release alone is reason to celebrate.

“It’s been so long, I feel like the film has been caged up, and it just needs to be set free,” said Lee. “It needs to have its wings... let people see it in whatever format.”

 

DUBAI: After a summer of endlessly entertaining the little ones and months of distance learning before that, parents could very well be exhausted.

Enter Lea’s Kit, packs of fun yet educational games for children aged 1-5 that are hand-made in the UAE by Lebanese mother-daughter duo Hoda Nasser Yamoud and Lara Yamoud Bitar and their loved ones, who are all involved in the family endeavor.

The kits are offered in English and Arabic, a boon for children growing up in a multi-lingual household and a lifesaver for parents struggling to find kid-friendly learning tools in both languages.

Both Hoda and her daughter Lara are experienced kindergarten teachers who, as of this summer, took the plunge as business founders after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) saw multiple women in the family lose their teaching jobs.

After the launch of Lea’s Kit on Aug. 8, more than 450 packs have already been sold. Supplied

After the official launch of Lea’s Kit on Aug. 8, more than 450 packs have already been sold through www.leaskit.com — and there is no sign of slowing down.

While the emphasis is on children aged 3-4 — with kits to help kids grasp the alphabet, colors and counting, as well as number and letter tracing — there are also bundles for babies aged 1-2 and older children aged 4-5.

Sensory kits are available for the tiny tots, with home-made Play-Doh and flour-based safe sand to keep them occupied, while parents with 5-year-old children can opt for rhyming games and phonic tools in both languages.

“The 13 primary activities that we launched with were all in English,” Lara’s husband, Jad Bitar, told Arab News. “But when we launched the Arabic activities, everyone went crazy. People were still interested in the English activities, only now they were buying both.”

While the emphasis is on children aged 3-4, there are also bundles for babies aged 1-2 and older children aged 4-5. Supplied

While the products are currently available on the brand’s website, Jad added that selling via commission-driven, region-wide platforms such as mumzworld.com or ecosouk.me could be an option in the future, depending on sales in the coming months. “For us, every dirham is sensitive,” he said.

“You may see a kit that costs 100AED ($27), and we have had some comments saying, ‘Oh wow, that’s expensive,’ but one kit can take an hour to an hour-and-a-half to produce. So, the time and effort behind it, the cost of the materials, the cost of packaging is substantial. We might do it to get more traction around the brand but, honestly, for now things are working without going that way.

“Everything is being done at home, everyone is fully hands-on, working up until 3 a.m., 4 a.m. We just want to see this work,” he added.

Topics: Lea’s Kit

