Disney’s ‘Mulan’ makes historic debut

LOS ANGELES: Disney’s live-action “Mulan” featuring an all-Asian cast finally premiered in the US on Friday, launching on streaming service Disney+ in a bold small-screen gamble that analysts say could change Hollywood forever.

The lavish $200 million film about a legendary female Chinese warrior was due to hit movie theaters in March, but became an early victim of the coronavirus pandemic, with multiple release date delays.

Last month, still uncertain over when or if movie-going families would feel safe to return, Disney rocked the industry -- and its own cast -- by announcing “Mulan” would skip theaters and premiere in living rooms instead.

The film however was released in select cinemas in the Gulf.

“The decision for it to go on Disney+ was a big shock I think for a lot of us,” said actor Jason Scott Lee, who plays the movie's main villain, adding that the film was “meant to be seen” on the big screen.

“At first it was devastating,” Tzi Ma, who plays Mulan’s father, told AFP. “But after a day or so, I thought about the silver lining... with Covid-19, our responsibilities grow. We want to keep everybody safe.”

Initial reviews have been cautiously positive, with many praising the film’s stunning visuals and willingness to depart from the animation, but some criticizing a lack of character depth or humor.

For the cast, after months of limbo, the film’s long-awaited release alone is reason to celebrate.

“It’s been so long, I feel like the film has been caged up, and it just needs to be set free,” said Lee. “It needs to have its wings... let people see it in whatever format.”