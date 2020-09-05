Dubai carrier Emirates resumes services to Nigerian cities

DUBAI: Emirates is resuming passenger services to two Nigerian cities as the Dubai carrier continues to reopens its flight network that was earlier affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Flights to Lagos, which starts on September 7, will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday while flights to Abuja, which starts on September 9, will be operated on a daily service.

“The resumption of flights to both Nigerian cities takes Emirates' African network to 13 destinations, as the airline works hard to help its customers travel safely and confidently, implementing industry-leading health and safety measures at all points of the travel journey,” Emirates said in a statement.

Airlines passengers arriving in Dubai are still required to have mandatory COVID-19 PCR tests irrespective of the country they are coming from.