You are here

  • Home
  • Designed by teachers, UAE start-up Lea’s Kit keeps kids busy at home

Designed by teachers, UAE start-up Lea’s Kit keeps kids busy at home

The kits are offered in English and Arabic. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/gns55

Updated 05 September 2020
Arab News

Designed by teachers, UAE start-up Lea’s Kit keeps kids busy at home

Updated 05 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: After a summer of endlessly entertaining the little ones and months of distance learning before that, parents could very well be exhausted.

Enter Lea’s Kit, packs of fun yet educational games for children aged 1-5 that are hand-made in the UAE by Lebanese mother-daughter duo Hoda Nasser Yamoud and Lara Yamoud Bitar and their loved ones, who are all involved in the family endeavor.

The kits are offered in English and Arabic, a boon for children growing up in a multi-lingual household and a lifesaver for parents struggling to find kid-friendly learning tools in both languages.

Both Hoda and her daughter Lara are experienced kindergarten teachers who, as of this summer, took the plunge as business founders after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) saw multiple women in the family lose their teaching jobs.




After the launch of Lea’s Kit on Aug. 8, more than 450 packs have already been sold. Supplied

After the official launch of Lea’s Kit on Aug. 8, more than 450 packs have already been sold through www.leaskit.com — and there is no sign of slowing down.

While the emphasis is on children aged 3-4 — with kits to help kids grasp the alphabet, colors and counting, as well as number and letter tracing — there are also bundles for babies aged 1-2 and older children aged 4-5.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lea's Kit (@leaskitae) on

Sensory kits are available for the tiny tots, with home-made Play-Doh and flour-based safe sand to keep them occupied, while parents with 5-year-old children can opt for rhyming games and phonic tools in both languages.

“The 13 primary activities that we launched with were all in English,” Lara’s husband, Jad Bitar, told Arab News. “But when we launched the Arabic activities, everyone went crazy. People were still interested in the English activities, only now they were buying both.”




While the emphasis is on children aged 3-4, there are also bundles for babies aged 1-2 and older children aged 4-5. Supplied

While the products are currently available on the brand’s website, Jad added that selling via commission-driven, region-wide platforms such as mumzworld.com or ecosouk.me could be an option in the future, depending on sales in the coming months. “For us, every dirham is sensitive,” he said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lea's Kit (@leaskitae) on

“You may see a kit that costs 100AED ($27), and we have had some comments saying, ‘Oh wow, that’s expensive,’ but one kit can take an hour to an hour-and-a-half to produce. So, the time and effort behind it, the cost of the materials, the cost of packaging is substantial. We might do it to get more traction around the brand but, honestly, for now things are working without going that way.

“Everything is being done at home, everyone is fully hands-on, working up until 3 a.m., 4 a.m. We just want to see this work,” he added.

Topics: Lea’s Kit

Sofia Vergara sizzles in Zuhair Murad look

Updated 05 September 2020
Arab News

Sofia Vergara sizzles in Zuhair Murad look

Updated 05 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Colombian actress Sofia Vergara is known for her glamorous style and her outfit choice on the latest episode of US television series “America’s Got Talent” is no exception. This week, the former “Modern Family” star sizzled wearing a snakeskin bustier from Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad plucked from the couturier’s pre-Fall 2020 collection for the quarterfinals episode of the popular NBC series. 

The actress, who joined the judging panel for the 15th season of “America’s Got Talent" alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel earlier this year, accessorized the look with chunky bracelets, rings and hoop earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We r on!!!!! @agt

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Vergara is a longtime client of the Ras Baalbek-born designer. She even donned a custom couture number by the red carpet mainstay for her wedding to “Magic Mike” actor Joe Manganiello in Florida in 2015 — no shock, considering the myriad A-list events for which the award-winning actress has selected his glittering designs, including at the Emmys, Golden Globes, Oscar events and more. 

In fact, Murad had dressed Vergara for many years leading up to her 2015 wedding and he never actually met with her before the nuptials, handling things via email and Skype instead. 

The silk and tulle wedding gown featured a white strapless sweetheart neckline, a beautiful 3D-embroidered bodice and a dramatic detachable skirt. The dramatic gown took approximately 1,657 hours to create. 

Prior to the ceremony, the Colombian actress hosted a rehearsal dinner, where she also chose a Zuhair Murad look — a white, knee-length dress from the designer’s pre-Fall collection.

More recently, Vergara, who is known for her role as Gloria in US sitcom “Modern Family,” took to Instagram to support Murad’s latest fundraising initiative for the victims of the Beirut blast. 

Murad designed a shirt emblazoned with the text “Rise from the Ashes,” with all profits from the design going toward relief efforts. 

To help Murad raise awareness and funds, a few of his celebrity clients have shown their support by donning one of the shirts on Instagram. Unsurprisingly, Vergara was one of the first celebrities to support the initiative. 

“I am joining @zuhairmuradprivate in helping the people of Beirut. They have lost so much in this tragedy,” she captioned an image of herself rocking the T-shirt on Instagram.

Topics: Sofia Vergara Zuhair Murad

Latest updates

Erdogan raises rhetoric in Greece standoff in Mediterranean
NATO sets up talks in search for solution to Turkey-Greece conflict
UK police declare ‘suspicious item’ found on Manchester bus safe
Lewis Hamilton takes Italian Grand Prix pole, Ferrari struggle again
TWITTER POLL: Two-thirds say they won’t volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.