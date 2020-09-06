Conoco-Phillips pulls request to extend flaring permits

BENGALURU: US oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips withdrew a request to extend flaring permits at 41 of its sites in West Texas, saying it no longer needed them as operational improvements had reduced the need for flaring events.

Flaring, the practice of deliberately burning unwanted gas, has become a concern for environmentalists and investors on fears that it exacerbates climate change by releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

John Roper, director of the company’s media relations and crisis communications, told Reuters that ConocoPhillips continues to take steps to reduce flaring in Permian Basin’s Goldsmith area by improving operational procedures.

“These efforts have reduced the need for flaring events and eliminated the need to pursue the RRC (Railroad Commission of Texas) applications,” Roper added.

The RRC confirmed that ConocoPhillips had withdrawn its request in a letter dated Sept. 2.