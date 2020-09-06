You are here

Conoco-Phillips pulls request to extend flaring permits

  ConocoPhillips continues to take steps to reduce flaring in Permian Basin's Goldsmith area by improving operational procedures
BENGALURU: US oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips withdrew a request to extend flaring permits at 41 of its sites in West Texas, saying it no longer needed them as operational improvements had reduced the need for flaring events.

Flaring, the practice of deliberately burning unwanted gas, has become a concern for environmentalists and investors on fears that it exacerbates climate change by releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

John Roper, director of the company’s media relations and crisis communications, told Reuters that ConocoPhillips continues to take steps to reduce flaring in Permian Basin’s Goldsmith area by improving operational procedures.

“These efforts have reduced the need for flaring events and eliminated the need to pursue the RRC (Railroad Commission of Texas) applications,” Roper added.

The RRC confirmed that ConocoPhillips had withdrawn its request in a letter dated Sept. 2.

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Falling oil prices revive concerns about the slow pace of recovery

Updated 2 min 57 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Falling oil prices revive concerns about the slow pace of recovery

Updated 2 min 57 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

Oil prices retreated after last week’s rebound as Brent dropped to $42.66 per barrel and WTI weakened to $39.77 per barrel, dipping below the $40 barrier for the first time since June.

A weak outlook for global oil demand has revived concerns about the slow pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with especially weak gasoline demand in the US at the end of the summer driving season.

Prices should have been supported by positive industrial data from the US and China. Oil inventories also declined for the sixth week in a row, which would usually have been another positive for the price.

Instead, a number of factors are now testing prices, including the approaching decline in China’s crude imports in September and October which are set to fall for the first time in five months as oil buyers struggle to find room to store record volumes of crude that were snapped up while prices
were low.

As China’s diesel and jet kerosene exports slumped in July and August, Chinese refiners have reduced their runs, while floating storage remains around 80 million barrels.

The sudden weakening of China crude oil imports at the end of the summer season, will adversely affect purchasing for October-loading barrels and will leave some spot barrels still available and unsold in the market.

More importantly, refinery maintenance season has been deliberately timed to occur during this period of historically low refining margins. Refiners may extend the maintenance season as a result which would put further pressure on the oil price.

The impact of Hurricane Laura on the US Gulf coast oil industry was muted because many refineries were shutting down anyway.

