You are here

  • Home
  • Australia’s COVID-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown

Australia’s COVID-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown

Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews on the lockdown extension: “We cannot open up at this time. If we were to we would lose control very quickly.” (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cevt6

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Australia’s COVID-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown

  • Gradual easing of restrictions over the following two months
  • If state opened up too quickly it would be on track for a third wave by mid-November
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia’s coronavirus hot spot state of Victoria on Sunday extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne by two weeks to the end of September as infection rates have declined more slowly than hoped.
State Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday extended the hard lockdown, in place since Aug. 2, to Sept. 28 with a slight relaxation, and mapped out a gradual easing of restrictions over the following two months.
Melbourne’s stage 4 restrictions, which had been due to end on Sept. 13, shut most of the economy, limited people’s movements to a 5-kilometer zone around their homes for one hour a day and imposed a night time curfew.
“We cannot open up at this time. If we were to we would lose control very quickly,” Andrews said at a televised media conference.
Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, has been the epicenter of a second wave of the coronavirus, now accounting for about 75 percent of the country’s 26,282 cases and 90 percent of its 753 deaths.
The state on Sunday reported 63 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths, down from a peak of 725 new cases on Aug. 5.
Andrews said modelling showed cases would continue to average around 60 a day by next weekend, and if the state opened up too quickly it would be on track for a third wave by mid-November.
By contrast, Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, has had no more than 13 cases a day since early August.
Andrews has resisted pressure to lift restrictions, which the federal government has blamed for dragging Australia deeper into its first recession in nearly 30 years, while other states have largely reopened their economies.
“You’ve got to defeat the second wave and do it properly. Otherwise you just begin a third wave. A third wave will mean we can’t do the economic repair that people desperately want us to do,” he said.
Starting from 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 13, some stage 4 restrictions will begin easing, with the nightly curfew starting at 9 p.m. instead of 8 p.m., people will be allowed outdoors for up to two hours instead of one, and those living alone will be allowed to have a visitor.
After Sept. 28, if average daily infection rates have dropped to between 30 and 50 for 14 days, child care, construction sites, manufacturing plants, and warehouses, will go back to normal, allowing 101,000 workers to return to their jobs.
Schools will also partially reopen and outdoor gatherings of up to five people would be allowed.
After Oct. 26, if daily infection rates have dropped below five over the previous two weeks, cafes and restaurants could reopen, mostly for outdoor service, and shops and hairdressers would reopen.
At the same time, the curfew would be lifted, there would be no limits on leaving home, outdoor gatherings could increase to 10, homes would be able to have five visitors, and some adult non-contact sports could resume.
After Nov. 23, cafes, bars and restaurants could have more people indoors, schools could reopen more fully, museums and other entertainment venues could reopen, public gatherings of up to 50 people would be allowed, and up to 20 visitors to homes.
“I know people are disappointed. I’m disappointed too that we cannot open up faster. But the key point here is to open and stay open,” Andrews said.
Restrictions in regional Victoria will ease from Sept. 13.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

Related

World
Lockdown protesters defy police as Australia coronavirus cases ease
World
Australia’s Victoria state posts lowest COVID-19 case rise in two months

India reports record surge in coronavirus cases

Updated 39 sec ago
AP

India reports record surge in coronavirus cases

  • More than 1 million cases detected in India in less than two weeks
  • Health expert: country is experiencing a COVID-19 behavior fatigue
Updated 39 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India saw another record surge of 90,632 cases in the past 24 hours, as infections spread to smaller cities and parts of rural India.
According to the Health Ministry, India’s caseload reached 4,113,811, slightly short of Brazil’s confirmed 4,123,000 infections. Brazil is the second worst-hit country after the United States with 6,245,112 cases.
The ministry on Sunday also reported 1,065 deaths for a total of 70,626.
More than 1 million cases have been detected in India in less than two weeks. Authorities say India’s daily testing exceeds 1 million now.
Dr. Randeep Guleria, a government health expert, said India is seeing a resurgence with over 70 percent of its nearly 1.4 billion people still susceptible to infections. “We could say that we are seeing some sort of a second wave in certain parts of the country.”
India’s recovery rate was 77.23 percent, leading to a decline in fatality rate to around 1.73 percent, the ministry said.
With the economy contracting by a record 23.9 percent in the April-June quarter, leaving millions jobless, the government is continuing to relax restrictions except in high-risk areas. It announced that subway will resume service on Monday after more than five months with restrictions on the number of people on board.
Guleria also noted the country is experiencing a COVID behavior fatigue with many people crowding public places without masks and the streets back to traffic jams.
Six of India’s 28 states — Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi — remain the worst-hit, accounting for 75 percent of fatalities and nearly 65 percent of total cases.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

World
India becomes third country to pass four million coronavirus cases
World
India adds another 83,000 coronavirus cases, nears second-most in world

Latest updates

Australia’s COVID-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
India reports record surge in coronavirus cases
German foreign minister threatens sanctions over Navalny poisoning
North Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort
Cohen memoir offers blow-by-blow account of Trump’s alleged role in a hush money scandal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.