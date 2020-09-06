You are here

  Iran airs televised 'confession' of wrestler after Trump tweet

Iran airs televised 'confession' of wrestler after Trump tweet

Supreme Court confirmed that Navid Akfari would receive two death sentences, six and a half years in jail and 74 lashes, according to Persian-language broadcaster Iran International. (Social media)
Updated 06 September 2020
Iran airs televised 'confession' of wrestler after Trump tweet

  • Afkari has drawn the attention of a social media campaign that portrays him and his brothers as victims in protests against Iran’s Shiite theocracy in 2018
DUBAI: Iran has broadcast the televised confession of a wrestler facing the death penalty after a tweet from President Donald Trump criticizing the case, a segment that resembled hundreds of other suspected coerced confessions aired over the last decade in the Islamic Republic.
The case of 27-year-old Navid Afkari has drawn the attention of a social media campaign that portrays him and his brothers as victims targeted over participating in protests against Iran’s Shiite theocracy in 2018. The television segment and authorities accuse Afkari of stabbing a water supply company employee in the southern city of Shiraz amid the unrest.
Afkari’s case has drawn international attention and revived a demand inside the country that Iran, one of the world’s top executioners, stop carrying out the death penalty. Even imprisoned Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, herself nearly a month into a hunger strike over conditions at Tehran’s Evin prison amid the coronavirus pandemic, has passed word that she supports Afkari.
Afkari and his brothers were employed as construction workers in Shiraz, a city some 680 kilometers (420 miles) south of the capital, Tehran. All three took part in demonstrations in 2018 that began in anger over Iran’s cratering economy and spiraled into direct calls for the overthrow Iran’s theocracy. Such unrest has continued sporadically in Iran in the time since, with authorities arresting thousands of people.
Afkari had local fame as a wrestler, a popular sport in Iran. A provincial court in Shiraz sentenced Afkari to death and his brothers Vahid Afkari and Habib Afkari to 54 and 27 years in prison, respectively, over the slaying.
Afkari’s case has drawn the attention of an online campaign that’s included a video statement from Dana White, the president of the mixed martial arts competition called the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
“He went to a peaceful protest in Iran and he’s going to be executed for that,” White said in a video Friday. “He’s one of us. He could be any of my fighters.”
White said he spoke to Trump, who had earlier tweeted out his own concern about Afkari’s case.
“To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man’s life, and not execute him,” Trump wrote Friday. “Thank you!”
Trump has imposed crushing sanctions on Iran after unilaterally withdrawing the United States from the nuclear deal that Tehran struck with world powers. That decision led to Iran breaking all the limits of the deal, as well as a series of attacks across the Mideast that America has blamed on Tehran.
Later Saturday night, Iran responded to Trump’s tweet with a nearly 11-minute state TV package on Afkari. It included the weeping parents of the slain water company employee, Hassan Torkaman. The package also showed footage of Afkari on the back of a motorbike, saying he had stabbed Torkaman in the back, without explaining why he allegedly carried out the assault.
The state TV segment showed blurred police documents and described the killing as a “personal dispute,” without elaborating. It said Afkari’s cellphone had been in the area. It showed surveillance footage of him walking down a street, talking on his phone.
The footage resembled what one report has described as the at-least 355 coerced confessions aired by Iranian state television over the last decade. Those supporting Afkari also have accused police of torturing a confession out of him after finding the surveillance footage.
That comes after a United Nations special rapporteur in a recent report wrote about a “widespread pattern of officials using torture to extract false confessions” from those protesting Iran’s government.
“Three separate detainees from the cities of Tehran, Tabriz and Ahvaz all made similar allegations that interrogators physically assaulted them, including by hand, with batons and with electric shocks, and that interrogators tried to force them to confess that entities outside the Islamic Republic of Iran had incited the protests,” special rapporteur Javaid Rehman wrote.
That report noted Iran’s government told him the “Iranian constitution and penal code forbids and criminalizes torture.” Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment over Afkari’s case.
The speed at which Iran broadcast Afkari’s televised confession may signal it intends to execute him. Trump earlier this year tweeted about three other men due to be executed who later won a retrial. That has yet to happen in Afkari’s case, even as it has renewed a hashtag advocacy campaign in Farsi telling Iran (hashtag)donotexecute.
However, Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency dismissed Trump’s tweet in a feature story Friday, saying that American sanctions have hurt Iranian hospitals amid the pandemic.
“Trump is worried about the life of a murderer while he puts many Iranian patients’ lives in danger by imposing severe sanctions,” the agency said.

Topics: Iran Trump

Indonesia’s capital running out of space for COVID-19 dead

Updated 23 min 26 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Indonesia’s capital running out of space for COVID-19 dead

  • Infections rising due to eased social restrictions
Updated 23 min 26 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: A cemetery in Indonesia’s coronavirus-stricken capital could soon run out of land allocated for COVID-19 graves due to a rise in the number of burials taking place in recent weeks.  

A leader of one of the four gravedigging teams in East Jakarta's Pondok Ranggon cemetery said that management had assigned another plot – the last one available in the graveyard – for roughly 1,000 graves. Gravediggers are currently working on the fifth plot of land for COVID-19 victims since they began burying bodies in line with coronavirus health protocols in early March.

“We could run out of graves in the last plot within a month,” Imang Maulana told Arab News. “The current plot can accommodate up to 700 graves, but we buried almost 400 bodies in the past two weeks with the most recent spike on Saturday, Sept. 5, when we buried 37 bodies in a day. Before that, the highest number of bodies we buried was 36 on Aug. 31. I thought that was the record number of burials we had, but the record was broken on Saturday.”

The Pondok Ranggon cemetery is one of the city’s two public cemeteries with assigned plots to bury those who have died from or are suspected to have contracted the virus. The other one is Tegal Alur cemetery in West Jakarta.

Data from Jakarta’s COVID-19 website showed that from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4 there were 598 coronavirus burials in the city, with 60 on Sept. 2, the highest since the 54 reported on April 8.

Maulana and his team of 22 gravediggers are some of the firsthand witnesses to the city’s outbreak.

Jakarta remains the center of Indonesia’s outbreak, with more than 10,000 active cases to date, out of a total of 46,333 confirmed cases with 1,176 new infections reported on Sunday and a total of 1,277 deaths.

Maulana recalled the early days of the pandemic when the gravediggers had to carry out burials with the new protocols in March, wearing no protective gear except a face mask. “We were afraid as we did not know anything about the health protocol but, in the following week we finally understood the new procedures, and we were equipped with personal protective gear.”

He said there were few bodies to bury after the announcement of the first two confirmed coronavirus cases on March 2, but that burials increased sharply in the following weeks. The workload decreased and has remained consistent since May.

At that time, Jakarta was in the first month of imposing large-scale social restrictions that began on April 10.

He said there were days when they carried out fewer than 10 coronavirus burials until it spiked again recently after Jakarta, as well as other coronavirus-hit regions in Indonesia, loosened social restrictions to revive the battered economy.  

Maulana said the teams were working almost around the clock nowadays to bury the bodies, with each group taking turns to handle regular and COVID-19 burials.

“There were days when we had to bury a body first thing in the morning at 6.30 a.m. or when we thought the day was over and I was already home and cleaned up being with my family, but then duty called at almost midnight to bury a body with the COVID-19 protocol,” he added.

Indonesia reported 3,444 new cases on Sunday, adding to the national caseload of 194,109 with 8,025 deaths in a population of 267 million people.

Topics: Indonesia COVID-19

