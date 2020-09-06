You are here

Israeli carrier Israir books commercial flight slots to UAE

Israeli carrier Israir said on Sunday it had reserved slots for commercial flights from Tel Aviv to the United Arab Emirates. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 September 2020
Reuters

  • The carrier booked eight round-trip flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai International Airport throughout October
  • Last week, El Al made history by operating the first official flight by a Israeli commercial carrier to the UAE
TEL AVIV: Israeli carrier Israir said on Sunday it had reserved slots for commercial flights from Tel Aviv to the United Arab Emirates, preparing for potential tourism as the two countries move to normalize relations.
An Israir spokeswoman said that they applied for permission from civil aviation authorities for the flights, and booked departure and arrival slots at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport while they await approval.
The carrier booked eight round-trip flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai International Airport throughout October, according to a flight timetable on the Israel Aviation Authority’s webiste.
While Israel’s flag carrier El Al Airlines has announced it will operate cargo flights to the UAE, it has not yet applied for permits for commercial flights, a spokesman said.
Last week, El Al made history by operating the first official flight by a Israeli commercial carrier to the UAE, where officials held US-brokered talks to finalize a pact to open relations.
Planes flying between the two countries will be able to fly over Saudi Arabia, significantly cutting down travel time, after the Kingdom last week announced all services to and from the UAE can cross its airspace.

RIYADH: American technology corporation Intel has unveiled its 11th Generation Core mobile PC processors.

The “Tiger Lake” processors will feature the company’s new integrated Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4 support, Wi-Fi 6, and a big leap in performance and battery life over the previous Ice Lake chips. Leveraging Intel’s latest SuperFin process technology, 11th Gen Intel Core processors will optimize power efficiency with performance and responsiveness while running at significantly higher frequencies compared to prior generations.

Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, spoke about the new possibilities presented by the 11th generation of processors and how they could be used to improve laptop usability and workability.

“11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are a major leap forward in real-world processor performance and are the best laptop processors we have built,” he said.

“From productivity and content creation to entertainment and gaming, when you pick a system powered by 11th Gen Intel Core – especially one of our new Intel Evo co-engineered and verified designs – you know you are getting the best laptop experience possible.”

At the online launch Intel claimed that the new lineup offered the “best processor for thin-and-light” laptops.

More than 150 designs based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors are expected from Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, Samsung and others, including the highly anticipated Galaxy Book Flex 5G from Samsung and the Swift 5 and Swift 3 from Acer.

The company said the processors will deliver up to 2.7 times faster content creation, more than 20 percent faster office productivity, and at least two times quicker gaming plus streaming in real-world workflows over competitive products. Intel also introduced the Intel Evo platform brand for laptop designs verified to the second-edition specification and KEIs (key experience indicators) of the Project Athena innovation program.

The launch event also revealed new features in the pipeline from Intel, such as support for 8K HDR displays and the ability to use up to four 4K HDR displays at once.

The built-in artificial intelligence engine has received an upgrade, too, in the form of improvements to video calls with features such as background noise reduction, which will undoubtedly be useful to those continuing to work remotely as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

