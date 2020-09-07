‘Made in Hong Kong’ brand suffers as trade tensions deepen

You are here

Worker sort bottles of soy sauce on a production line at the Koon Chun Sauce Factory in Hong Kong, which produces soy, hoisin and oyster sauces found in Chinese restaurants and kitchens around the world. (AFP)
AFP

  • On top of the stop-gap stickers, new labels are being drawn up for US exports
HONG KONG: At the Koon Chun Sauce Factory workers are scrambling to cover hundreds of thousands of bottles with new “Made in China” labels as the popular Hong Kong brand falls victim to spiraling diplomatic tensions.

Founded nearly a century ago, the family-owned factory has survived a world war, multiple economic crises and the slow withering of Hong Kong’s manufacturing base as companies looked for cheaper labor in mainland China.

It remains one of the financial hub’s most enduring brands, churning out culinary staples such as soy, hoisin and oyster sauces found in Chinese restaurants and kitchens around the world.

But from November it can no longer place the words “Made in Hong Kong” on any products exported to the United States — part of Washington’s response to Beijing imposing a tough new security law on the restless city.

The new rules, announced by US Customs in July, came just two days before a Koon Chun shipment of 1,300 boxes was about to set sail for Atlanta.

The factory suddenly had to re-label the entire shipment and all other cargo the firm planned to ship to the US this summer.

“It was a mission impossible,” Daniel Chan told AFP from the factory his great-grandfather founded in 1928.

China blanketed Hong Kong in a new security law to stamp out huge protests that convulsed the city last year. Both Beijing and local authorities said it would have no impact on businesses and would restore stability.

But economic consequences have rippled through the recession-hit hub as authorities use the new powers to pursue political opponents.

Rattled tech firms have declined to share data with local police while some companies and universities are struggling to attract international talent.

Banks have found themselves caught in an impossible situation.

The US has sanctioned key Chinese and Hong Kong officials in response to the law. But that same security law also forbids companies from complying with any foreign sanctions regime.

Another victim has been the “Made in Hong Kong” brand, a label that companies can place on products made exclusively in the city.

Donald Trump has turned increasingly hawkish toward China as he seeks reelection, and the crackdown on democracy supporters in Hong Kong has given him fresh ammunition.

This summer his administration declared Hong Kong no longer sufficiently autonomous to justify special trading status. Instead it would be treated like any other Chinese city.

On top of the stop-gap stickers, new labels are being drawn up for US exports — the large “Made in Hong Kong” lettering replaced with a much smaller “Made in China” declaration.

Much time has been spent rearranging storage for now-delayed cargo shipments.

Companies were given a reprieve when Hong Kong’s Commerce Minister Edward Yau said Washington had postponed the label rule until early November, after the presidential election. “This buys us a little bit of time,” Chan said.

Topics: Hong Kong

Lebanese recycle glass from Beirut blast

Updated 4 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Lebanese recycle glass from Beirut blast

  • We decided that at least part of the shattered glass ... our local industries should benefit from as a raw material: Ziad Abichaker, CEO of Cedar Environmental
Updated 4 min 5 sec ago
AFP

TRIPOLI, Lebanon: Standing in a pile of broken glass in northern Lebanon, a man heaved shovel-loads of shards — retrieved from Beirut after the massive explosion at its port — into a red-hot furnace.

Melted down at a factory in the second city Tripoli, they reemerged as molten glass ready to be recycled into traditional slim-necked water jugs.

The Aug. 4 port explosion ripped through countless glass doors and windows when it laid waste to whole Beirut neighborhoods.

Volunteers, nongovernmental groups and entrepreneurs have tried to salvage at least part of the tons of glass that littered the streets, some of it through recycling at Wissam Hammoud’s family’s glass factory.

“Here we have glass from the Beirut explosion,” said Hammoud, deputy head at the United Glass Production Company (Uniglass), as several men sorted through a mound of shards outside the building.

“Organizations are bringing it to us so that we can remanufacture it,” said the 24-year-old.

As workers washed and stacked jars behind him, Hammoud said between 20 and 22 tons of glass had been brought to the factory, a hive of rhythmic activity centered around the furnace that burns at 900-1,200 degrees Celsius.

Nearby, three men produced jars stamped out of a mold in a carefully choreographed sequence, while another two handled the more delicate process of blowing and forming the traditional Lebanese pitchers. “We work 24 hours a day,” Hammoud said. “We can’t stop because stopping costs too much money.”

Ziad Abichaker, CEO of environmental engineering company Cedar Environmental, has spearheaded multiple glass recycling initiatives in Lebanon.

In the first days after the blast, he teamed up with civil-society organizations and a host of volunteers to come up with a plan to keep as much glass as possible out of landfills already overburdened by a decades-old solid waste crisis.

“We decided that at least part of the shattered glass ... our local industries should benefit from as a raw material,” Abichaker told AFP.

“We’re diverting glass from ending up in the landfill, we’re supplying our local industries with free raw material,” he added.

According to him, more than 5,000 tons of glass was shattered by the explosion.

From mid-August to Sept. 2, almost 58 tons were sent for reuse at Uniglass and Koub/Golden Glass in Tripoli. Abichaker said he hoped, with funding, to bring the total to 250 tons.

At the volunteer hub dubbed the Base Camp in Beirut’s hard-hit Mar Mikhael district, young men and women kitted out with sturdy shoes, masks and heavy gloves sort the glass, pulling bits of detritus out of the piled shards under a scorching sun.

Anthony Abdel Karim, who months before the blast had launched an upcycling glass project called Annine Fadye or “Empty Bottle” in Arabic, coordinates the operations.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut blast

