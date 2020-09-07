What We Are Reading Today: Jack Kirby by Tom Scioli

This sweeping, full-color comic book biography tells the complete life story of Jack Kirby, co-creator of some of the most enduring superheroes and villains of the 20th century for Marvel Comics, DC Comics, and more, according to a review published on goodreads.com.

Critically acclaimed graphic novelist Tom Scioli breathes visual life into Kirby’s life story — from his days growing up in New York during the Great Depression and discovering a love for science fiction and cartoons to his time on the frontlines in the European theatre of World War II where he experienced the type of action and adventure he would later imbue his comic pages with, and on to his world-changing collaborations at Marvel with Stan Lee, where the pair redefined comics as a part of pop culture.

Just as every great superhero needs a villain to overcome, Kirby’s story also includes his struggles to receive the recognition and compensation that he believed his work deserved.