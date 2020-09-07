You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Jack Kirby by Tom Scioli

What We Are Reading Today: Jack Kirby by Tom Scioli

Short Url

https://arab.news/6cckx

Updated 07 September 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Jack Kirby by Tom Scioli

Updated 07 September 2020
Arab News

This sweeping, full-color comic book biography tells the complete life story of Jack Kirby, co-creator of some of the most enduring superheroes and villains of the 20th century for Marvel Comics, DC Comics, and more, according to a review published on goodreads.com.

Critically acclaimed graphic novelist Tom Scioli breathes visual life into Kirby’s life story — from his days growing up in New York during the Great Depression and discovering a love for science fiction and cartoons to his time on the frontlines in the European theatre of World War II where he experienced the type of action and adventure he would later imbue his comic pages with, and on to his world-changing collaborations at Marvel with Stan Lee, where the pair redefined comics as a part of pop culture.

Just as every great superhero needs a villain to overcome, Kirby’s story also includes his struggles to receive the recognition and compensation that he believed his work deserved.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Time of The Magicians by Wolfram Eilenberger
books
What We Are Reading Today: Unforgetting

What We Are Reading Today: Time of The Magicians by Wolfram Eilenberger

Updated 06 September 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Time of The Magicians by Wolfram Eilenberger

Updated 06 September 2020
Arab News

This is a grand narrative of the intertwining lives of Walter Benjamin, Martin Heidegger, Ludwig Wittgenstein and Ernst Cassirer, major philosophers whose ideas shaped the twentieth century.

“Time of the Magicians, Wolfram Eilenberger’s group biography, smoothly translated by Shaun Whiteside, focuses on a decade of crisis in Europe — the interwar period between 1919 and 1929 — and argues compellingly that a small cadre of thinkers responded to their turbulent times by reinventing philosophy, an intellectual task that effectively conjured a new world,” said John Kaag in a review for The New York Times. 

“Philosophy is born not of leisure (as Thomas Hobbes once suggested) but of struggle — a spontaneous generation in the midst of personal, political, economic and natural disaster. When it arises, according to Eilenberger, it does so suddenly, originally — as if by magic,” added Kaag.

“Readers drawn to Sarah Bakewell’s best-selling, At the Existentialist Cafe, will appreciate this accessible and deeply human treatment of four thinkers who are notoriously incomprehensible,” said the review.

Eilenberger “tells a gripping story about some of history’s most ambitious and passionate thinkers,” said another review in goodreads.com.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Unforgetting
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: The Quiet Americans by Scott Anderson

Latest updates

Lakers hold on to beat Rockets, tie series
Hamas leader says group has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge with ball
Erdogan faces EU sanctions over escalating conflict with Greece, Cyprus
Pandemic put Algeria’s protests on pause — will they now resume?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.