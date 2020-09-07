You are here

  Lakers hold on to beat Rockets, tie series

Lakers hold on to beat Rockets, tie series

Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook goes up for a shot against Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game on Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook battles against Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green, left, and JaVale McGee during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Game 3 is on September 8

  • Game 3 is on September 8
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida: LeBron James had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Anthony Davis added 34 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers evened the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Houston Rockets 117-109 on Sunday night.
Markieff Morris scored 16 points for the Lakers. They opened a 21-point lead in the first half, gave up 41 points in the third quarter to fall behind, and then regrouped behind some high-flying plays by James to pull away again.
James took only 15 shots in Game 1 and was scoreless in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 112-97 loss, but he was dominant on both ends in the final period of this one. He had eight points in the quarter and a powerful blocked shot on Russell Westbrook that flew far out of bounds.
James Harden scored 27 points and Eric Gordon made six 3-pointers and added 24 for the Rockets, who made 22 3-pointers. P.J. Tucker had 18 points and Robert Covington 17, but Westbrook finished only 4 for 15 while scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Game 3 is Tuesday.
The Lakers also dropped their opener against Portland in the first round but won Game 2 comfortably on their way to four straight victories.
This one appeared it would be easy, then appeared it might not come at all.
But James had a dunk to open the fourth and tie the game and another dunk on a lob during an 8-0 run that gave them the lead for good. They put it away later in the period with a 9-0 burst, featuring two baskets from Davis, to make it 113-101.
The Rockets missed 12 of their first 15 shots and looked like they might get run off the floor by the No. 1 seed.
Morris sparked a big finish to the first quarter. He had a 3-pointer with 1:11 left, then connected again at 52 seconds and a third time with 31 seconds left, pushing the lead to 33-17. Rajon Rondo made one more at the buzzer to give the Lakers a 36-20 cushion.
James scored six quick points in the second to make it 42-21. Houston had a good stretch to cut it to nine with just under 5 minutes remaining in the half, but the Lakers quickly ran off 10 straight to push the lead back to 61-42, and it was 67-51 at the break.
Gordon made two straight 3s and Tucker hit one to open the third, forcing the Lakers to call a quick timeout and take center JaVale McGee out so they would match up better. But that didn’t slow the Rockets at all, with Gordon getting a layup and Harden another 3 for a 14-0 start that made it 67-65.
Houston then reeled off 10 in a row later in the period, with Covington converting a four-point play followed by a 3-pointer to start it and give the Rockets the lead. They were up 92-90 going to the fourth.

TIP-INS
Rockets: Houston is 7-1 in series under Mike D’Antoni when it won Game 1. The lone loss was to San Antonio in the 2017 Western Conference semifinals. ... Danuel House Jr. scored 13 points.
Lakers: Morris had made only three 3-pointers in the postseason before making four in Game 2. .. James moved past Ray Allen (385) for second on the career postseason list for 3-pointers. Stephen Curry is the leader with 470.

NOT THAT UNUSUAL
Despite the focus on the Rockets’ style, D’Antoni said the Rockets aren’t that different than other NBA teams. “I just watched Miami for example. (Bam) Adebayo’s the only guy they got bigger than us and I don’t know, what two inches bigger? He’s about 6-8 or 6-9, I don’t think 7-feet or 7-2,” D’Antoni said. “So it’s like, I’m watching, I go, ‘Why don’t they say that’s small ball?’ Because that’s what it is.”

DOC IN THE HOUSE
Clippers coach Doc Rivers was sitting in the seats to watch family and potentially foe. His son, Austin, plays for the Rockets. The Clippers would play the winner of this series if they beat Denver in the other West semifinal.

Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge with ball

Updated 07 September 2020
Reuters

Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge with ball

  • A frustrated Djokovic swatted a ball hard to the back of the court, inadvertently striking a female line judge in her throat
  • For that, he lost all the ranking points he earned from the event and will be fined the $250,000 — his prize money for reaching round four
Updated 07 September 2020
Reuters

NEW YORK: World tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified in the US Open fourth round on Sunday after striking a line judge with a ball following a point during the first set of his match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.
Djokovic was becoming frustrated after squandering three set points when Carreno Busta served at 4-5, 0-40, then suffering a fall. Having dropped serve to trail 5-6, he swatted a ball reasonably hard to the back of the court, inadvertently striking a female line judge in her throat.
With the line judge screaming out in pain as she fell to the ground, a horrified Djokovic ran over to her and apologized.
Tournament referee Soeren Friemel came out on to the Arthur Ashe Stadium and spoke to chair umpire Aurelie Tourte and Andreas Egli, the Grand Slam supervisor, before a long chat with the 33-year-old Serb, a three-time former US Open winner.
Djokovic was clearly making the point that he had not intended to hit the official and was overheard to say “she doesn’t have to go to hospital for this.”
After 12 minutes of pleading, Djokovic’s fate was sealed.
The Grand Slam rules state: “Players shall not at any time physically abuse any official, opponent, spectator or other person within the precincts of the tournament site.
“The referee, in consultation with the Grand Slam chief of supervisors may declare a default for either a single violation of this code.”
Djokovic eventually walked over to shake hands with a stunned Carreno Busta and trudged off to face the music, although he later left the grounds in a black Tesla without attending a press conference.
He later posted an apology on Instagram: “This whole situation has left me really sad and empty... I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong.
“As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior.”
It was a shocking end to the top seed’s hopes of winning an 18th Grand Slam title and moving within two of the men’s record total won by Roger Federer — something that had looked increasingly likely as the fortnight progressed.
It also brought to an end Djokovic’s 26-0 winning run since the start of the year, albeit in bizarre circumstances.
The USTA issued a statement saying that Djokovic would lose all the ranking points earned from the event and will be fined the $250,000 — his prize money for reaching round four.
“It’s the right decision,” Tim Henman, who was disqualified from Wimbledon for a similar incident in 1995, told Amazon Prime. “He is not aiming for the line judge, but has hit the ball away and you have to be responsible for your actions.”
Former champion Mats Wilander, analizing the action for Eurosport, said it was very unlucky for Djokovic but that it had been the correct decision.
“You are not allowed to do that,” he said. “It’s as much bad luck as you can have on a tennis court. He didn’t just roll the ball back to the ball kid, that’s the bottom line.
“He hit it harder than he intended to, obviously a complete accident. It was a sign of frustration, yes. A little bit. But it doesn’t matter, you are not allowed to do it.”

Wide open
The incredible development has blown the draw wide open, especially with defending champion Rafa Nadal and Federer absent this year. Nadal opted not to travel to New York because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, while Federer is recovering from knee surgery.
A world number one being defaulted sent shockwaves around Flushing Meadows which has witnessed many crazy events down the years, including two high-profile incidents involving Serena Williams, most recently in the 2018 final against Naomi Osaka when she was docked a game near the end.
“I’m a little bit in shock right now, to be honest,” Alexander Zverev told reporters after his own fourth-round win.
“If he would have hit it anywhere else, if it would have landed anywhere else, we are talking about a few inches, he would have been fine.”
Carreno Busta will now face a quarter-final against either Denis Shapovalov or seventh seed David Goffin.
A tournament spokesman told Reuters the line judge ‘appears to be okay and was not brought off-site’.
Her identity is not known.
Djokovic’s humiliating exit continues what has been a turbulent few months for him. He was criticized for organizing the Adria Tour exhibition event in June in which he and several players were tested positive for COVID-19.
He then dropped a bombshell on the eve of the Open by announcing he had resigned as president of the ATP Player Council to front a new players’ association. 

Topics: US Open tennis Novak Djokovic

