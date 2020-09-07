Kim Kardashian looks set to launch homeware brand

DUBAI: British singer Alesha Dixon, who is a judge for Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), was spotted wearing a dress by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi this week during the opening episode of the semi-finals of show’s 14th season.
The 41-year-old rapper, songwriter, dancer, author, model and television personality chose to champion one of Kadi’s colorful creations. She wore a strapless floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit. The “Printed Lurex Dress” is part of the designer’s couture collection for fall/winter 2020.
She styled it with gold feather-like earrings, a matching ring and simple gold bracelets. To finish off her look, Dixon wore her hair back in sleek African braids.
The music sensation, also a mother of two, rose to fame in 2001 as a member of the all-female R&B rap trio Mis-Teeq.
She recorded her debut solo studio album, “Fired Up,” in 2005.
Being on BGT is not Dixon’s first judging experience. In 2009, she became a jury member on the seventh series of “Strictly Come Dancing,” a show where celebrities team up with choreographers to compete.
In 2012, she quit the program to join BGT. In the show’s 14th season, she now sits alongside American actress and singer Amanda Holden, British comedian David Walliams and English dancer Ashley Banjo, who replaced television personality Simon Cowell after his bike accident last month.
Cowell, 60, broke his back on Aug. 8 while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.
The audition for BGT aired six months ago, but because of concerns related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), it was not until this weekend that creators were able to air the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Kadi, who was born in the US and raised in Lebanon, has dressed some of the industry’s biggest names, including Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez, Jameela Jamil and many more.
His glitzy gown, which Dixon wore this week, was previously spotted on French model Gabrielle Caunesil at last year’s UNICEF summer gala in August.