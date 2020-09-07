You are here

Kim Kardashian looks set to launch homeware brand

Updated 07 September 2020
DUBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, founder of cosmetics brand KKW Beauty and shapewear label Skims, looks set to expand her business empire with a new home decor line, KKW Home. 

The 39-year-old entrepreneur filed trademarks for a new brand under the name, according to People Magazine. 

In a document obtained by the publication, the beauty mogul states that KKW Home will feature “gifts, general consumer merchandise, bath and shower products and accessories, bedroom furnishings and accessories, and home furnishing and accessories.”

The star has yet to confirm the launch. 

Users on Twitter had mixed feelings about the news, however.  

One user jokingly wrote: “KKW Home will probably have a Styrofoam cup set for like $100.” 

“I believe that Kim Kardashian is a savvy businesswoman but KKW home. Ummm ok,” another tweeted.

 

Topics: Kim Kardashian KKW Home

Alesha Dixon flaunts Rami Kadi gown 

DUBAI: British singer Alesha Dixon, who is a judge for Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), was spotted wearing a dress by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi this week during the opening episode of the semi-finals of show’s 14th season.

The 41-year-old rapper, songwriter, dancer, author, model and television personality chose to champion one of Kadi’s colorful creations. She wore a strapless floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit. The “Printed Lurex Dress” is part of the designer’s couture collection for fall/winter 2020. 

She styled it with gold feather-like earrings, a matching ring and simple gold bracelets. To finish off her look, Dixon wore her hair back in sleek African braids. 

The music sensation, also a mother of two, rose to fame in 2001 as a member of the all-female R&B rap trio Mis-Teeq.

She recorded her debut solo studio album, “Fired Up,” in 2005. 

Being on BGT is not Dixon’s first judging experience. In 2009, she became a jury member on the seventh series of “Strictly Come Dancing,” a show where celebrities team up with choreographers to compete. 

In 2012, she quit the program to join BGT. In the show’s 14th season, she now sits alongside American actress and singer Amanda Holden, British comedian David Walliams and English dancer Ashley Banjo, who replaced television personality Simon Cowell after his bike accident last month. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Oh it feels so good to be back!!! @bgt @noholdenback @dwalliams @antanddec @ashleybanjogram

A post shared by ALESHA DIXON (@aleshaofficial) on

Cowell, 60, broke his back on Aug. 8 while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

The audition for BGT aired six months ago, but because of concerns related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), it was not until this weekend that creators were able to air the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Kadi, who was born in the US and raised in Lebanon, has dressed some of the industry’s biggest names, including Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez, Jameela Jamil and many more. 

His glitzy gown, which Dixon wore this week, was previously spotted on French model Gabrielle Caunesil at last year’s UNICEF summer gala in August. 

Topics: Alesha Dixon britain's got talent Lifestyle Reads of the Week

