Kim Kardashian looks set to launch homeware brand

DUBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, founder of cosmetics brand KKW Beauty and shapewear label Skims, looks set to expand her business empire with a new home decor line, KKW Home.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur filed trademarks for a new brand under the name, according to People Magazine.

In a document obtained by the publication, the beauty mogul states that KKW Home will feature “gifts, general consumer merchandise, bath and shower products and accessories, bedroom furnishings and accessories, and home furnishing and accessories.”

The star has yet to confirm the launch.

Users on Twitter had mixed feelings about the news, however.

One user jokingly wrote: “KKW Home will probably have a Styrofoam cup set for like $100.”

“I believe that Kim Kardashian is a savvy businesswoman but KKW home. Ummm ok,” another tweeted.