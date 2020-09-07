You are here

Tunisia arrests 7 after stabbing attack

Forensic police investigate the site of an attack on Sept. 6, 2020, in Sousse, south of the capital Tunis. (AFP)
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian authorities said Monday they had arrested seven people over a knife attack the previous day that killed a National Guard officer and wounded another.
The attackers struck early Sunday morning in the tourist district of Sousse, ramming the officers with a vehicle and then assailing them with knives.
Three assailants were later shot dead in a firefight, the National Guard said, labelling the attack a “terrorist” act.
The wounded officer was “in a stable condition,” interior ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni said.
Since Sunday, “43 people have been questioned and seven of them arrested,” Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli told private station Radio Shems.
They included “the wife of one of the assailants, who described her husband as a ‘martyr’ during the interrogation,” he said.
Two brothers of one of the attackers and a person suspected of recruiting them were also arrested, he added.
He said the attackers were a pair of twins and a third man from the marginalized northwestern region of Siliana, he said, without confirming or denying reports of a fourth attacker.
Jebabli said the twins had visited Facebook pages dealing with “explosive and armed attacks” but had stayed under the radar of the authorities.
Tunisia, since its 2011 revolution, has been hit by a string of militant attacks that have killed dozens of security personnel, civilians and foreign tourists.
Sunday’s attack took place close to the site of the deadliest attack, when 38 people, most of them Britons, were killed in a 2015 beachside shooting rampage.

More than 20 people were killed in clashes in Yemen’s northern province of Al-Jawf late Sunday as government troops tried to reclaim positions lost months ago to the Houthi group.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government has been fighting the Iran-allied insurgents since 2014, when the Houthis seized much of the north including the capital Sanaa.
A government military source said 16 Houthis and eight loyalists were killed in clashes Sunday night.
Government troops captured more than 40 rebels, the source told AFP.
Meanwhile, the insurgents advanced in the neighbouring Marib governorate, in particular the Mahliya district, after heavy fighting that also resulted in casualties.
Houthis took control of the capital of Al-Jawf earlier this year in a strategic advance that means they now threaten oil-producing Marib province.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the Yemen conflict, which the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Fighting has carried on despite repeated calls for a ceasefire to help combat coronavirus, which health agencies fear could be disastrous in impoverished Yemen.
More than 1,900 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country, including 572 deaths.

