You are here

  • Home
  • 13 graduates complete GEA's 'entertainment ambassadors' program

13 graduates complete GEA's 'entertainment ambassadors' program

Short Url

https://arab.news/zbyaj

Updated 07 September 2020
Arab News

13 graduates complete GEA's 'entertainment ambassadors' program

Updated 07 September 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) concluded on Sunday the “Entertainment Ambassadors” initiative, an internship program that saw 13 graduates receive training in various sectors. 
Through the program, the GEA aims to hone the skills of young Saudis and prepare them for the labor market, especially in the entertainment industry.
The 13 graduates were honored in the presence of GEA CEO Faisal Bafarat.
With the cooperation of the MiSK Foundation, the GEA selected the most appropriate candidates for the program based on market needs in certain specialties. The program targets fresh graduates with a bachelor degree with less than one-year work experience. 
It gives them a chance to explore different working sectors, including business administration, engineering, human resources and information technology.

Topics: Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority (GEA)

Related

Business & Economy
GEA signs MoU with Bank AlJazira for funding in entertainment sector
Lifestyle
Abu Dhabi museums and cultural sites gear up for reopening

Saudi Arabia provides free extension of visas, residency permits

Updated 07 September 2020
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Arabia provides free extension of visas, residency permits

  • In a statement, the directorate set Sept. 30 as the final date for the extension
  • Decision came four days after Saudi Arabia discussed resumption of international flights
Updated 07 September 2020
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The Saudi General Directorate of Passports announced on Monday a free re-entry visa validity extension for expat workers waiting abroad to return to the Kingdom.

The announcement included the same extension and grace period for expats in Saudi Arabia who have invalid exit and entry visas that were not used due to the border closure.

The extension also covers the residency permits (iqama) of laborers and domestic workers who have exit and entry visas, but whose iqamas expired while they were outside the Kingdom.

*****

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia extends validity of exit, entry visas for expats

Saudi Arabia extends tourist visas for 3 months for free

*****

The decision includes a free of charge extension for the final-exit visas of expats who were not able to leave the country during pandemic.

In a statement, the directorate set Sept. 30 as the final date for the extension.

Expats working in commercial professions waiting to return to the Kingdom with exit and entry visas are also included in the extension, on the condition that their iqamas ended in the period between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31.

The extension process will take place automatically. Visa holders are not required to visit local passport departments. Extensions will be electronically processed in cooperation with the National Information Center.

The decision came four days after Saudi Arabia discussed the resumption of international flights during a virtual meeting with G20 foreign ministers.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the move would help revive the economies of G20 member states.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights from March 15 in response to the pandemic. Since domestic flights restarted on May 31, rumors have been circulating regarding the return of international flights.

Saudi Arabia has seen a massive drop in daily COVID-19 cases since its highest recorded count in June, the health ministry spokesperson has said.

The Kingdom reported almost 5,000 confirmed cases on June 16, the most since it began recording infections on March 2. Just 768 new cases were recorded on Monday, raising total cases to 321,456.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Visa residency

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia extends validity of exit, entry visas for expats
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia extends tourist visas for 3 months for free

Latest updates

Iraq to reopen borders for trade, bring back sports and dining
England drop Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood for COVID-19 rule breaches in Iceland
‘Now more than ever, people need the escapism that cinema provides’
Serbia-Kosovo deal cements Trump’s claim to foreign policy success
Turkish court sentences nightclub shooting suspect to life in jail

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.