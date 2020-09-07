13 graduates complete GEA's 'entertainment ambassadors' program

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) concluded on Sunday the “Entertainment Ambassadors” initiative, an internship program that saw 13 graduates receive training in various sectors.
Through the program, the GEA aims to hone the skills of young Saudis and prepare them for the labor market, especially in the entertainment industry.
The 13 graduates were honored in the presence of GEA CEO Faisal Bafarat.
With the cooperation of the MiSK Foundation, the GEA selected the most appropriate candidates for the program based on market needs in certain specialties. The program targets fresh graduates with a bachelor degree with less than one-year work experience.
It gives them a chance to explore different working sectors, including business administration, engineering, human resources and information technology.
