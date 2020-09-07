Saudi Arabia records 768 new coronavirus cases

You are here

A Saudi volunteer supervisor checks the temperature of another volunteer before preparing boxes of Iftar meals provided by a charity organization during the holy month of Ramadan, during a coronavirus outbreak in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 07 September 2020
Arab News

  • The most recent coronavirus cases bring the Kingdom’s total number of infections to 321,456
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 26 new deaths and 768 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.

The most recent coronavirus cases bring the Kingdom’s total number of infections to 321,456. 

The Saudi health ministry said there are currently 19,726 active cases of treatment. Of those, there are 1,430 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest remains stable.

The new deaths mean the total number of fatalities in the Kingdom stands at 4,107.

The ministry also reported 886 cases of recovery, increasing the total number of recoveries to 297,623.

It also said 44,171 new tests were conducted, bringing the total number of the tests across the Kingdom to 5,450,307.

Yemen joint forces commander inspects military operations at Saudi southern border

Updated 12 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Yemen joint forces commander inspects military operations at Saudi southern border

  • He praised their ‘brave and heroic stances’
  • Lt. Gen. Al-Azima was recently appointed acting commander of the Arab coalition's Joint Forces
Updated 12 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The new acting commander of the joint forces in Yemen, Lt. Gen. Mutlaq Al-Azima, visited field units stationed at Saudi Arabia’s southern border on Monday.
Lt. Gen. Al-Azima met leaders of the units, and members of the armed forces and the Arab coalition support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. 
He was also briefed on military operations and their support by the joint forces command to maintain security and stability in the region.
Lt. Gen. Al-Azima praised the soldiers “brave and heroic stances in defending their religion, sovereignty and homeland.”
King Salman issued a decree last week assigning Lt. Gen. Al-Azima, who is deputy chief of the general staff, to carry out the work of the commander of the joint forces of the Arab coalition.
The conflict in Yemen was sparked in 2014 by the Iran-backed Houthi militia when it seized the capital Sanaa.

