Saudi Arabia records 768 new coronavirus cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 26 new deaths and 768 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.

The most recent coronavirus cases bring the Kingdom’s total number of infections to 321,456.

The Saudi health ministry said there are currently 19,726 active cases of treatment. Of those, there are 1,430 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest remains stable.

The new deaths mean the total number of fatalities in the Kingdom stands at 4,107.

The ministry also reported 886 cases of recovery, increasing the total number of recoveries to 297,623.

It also said 44,171 new tests were conducted, bringing the total number of the tests across the Kingdom to 5,450,307.