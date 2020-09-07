IAEA to provide support to Saudi Arabia in its nuclear energy plans

DUBAI: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi was quoted on Monday as saying that Saudi Arabia was preparing to adopt nuclear energy and the agency was providing support, Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported.

“Saudi Arabia is interested in nuclear energy and we are working on providing it with the necessary support,” Al-Ekhbariya quoted Grossi as saying.

The Kingdom has said it wants to tap nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and use nuclear power to diversify its energy mix.

Saudi Arabia Presidency of the #G20 launched in Vienna. The @IAEAorg contributes to the vision of the Presidency through its key non-proliferation and development work. pic.twitter.com/e1pgn6prBv — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) September 7, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Grossi tweeted that the IAEA "contributes to the vision of the Presidency through its key non-proliferation and development work.

Saudi Arabia assumed the G20 presidency in December last year and is set to host the 2020 summit on Nov. 21-22.

(With Reuters)