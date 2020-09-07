Arab cinema in limelight for upcoming UK film festival

LONDON: The UK’s only film festival dedicated to cinema from the Arab world will begin next week — and the entire program of events will be free, online and accessible to all.

Run biennially since 2012 by the Arab British Centre, the SAFAR From Home film festival enables audiences to connect with, explore and celebrate the diversity of Arab cinema.

Five films will be shown from Sept. 13-20, and there will be five events featuring leading filmmaking talent from the Arab world and the UK.

Taking the entire program online due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s festival will explore the theme of journeys.

“In a year when travels became impossible, we are inviting you to travel with us to the Arab world and beyond through your screens at home,” said SAFAR curator Rabih El-Khoury.

“SAFAR From Home explores Arab cinema through the theme of journeys — physical, emotional, transformational.”

Among the showcased films will be Ismael Ferroukhi’s “The Great Journey,” in which young Reda accompanies his father on a long pilgrimage to Makkah.

Throughout the week’s evening events and talks, audiences will be invited to get involved in the discussion and reflect on the filmmaking landscape of the UK and the Arab world.

Interested viewers can access the festival’s films from the UK and events from anywhere in the world by registering at safarfilmfestival.co.uk.