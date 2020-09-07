You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish court sentences nightclub shooting suspect to life in jail

Turkish court sentences nightclub shooting suspect to life in jail

In this Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 file photo, a man adjusts a victim's photograph displayed with floral tributes and Turkish flags, outside the Reina night club following the New Year's day attack, in Istanbul. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, file)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g4xpp

Updated 22 sec ago
AP

Turkish court sentences nightclub shooting suspect to life in jail

  • Abdulkadir Masharipov was handed the equivalent of 40 life sentences without parole
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday the main suspect in a gun attack at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Day, 2017, in which 39 people were killed, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.
Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, was handed the equivalent of 40 life sentences without parole, plus an additional 1,368 years in prison, Anadolu said.
Police detained Masharipov on Jan. 17, 2017, and said he had acted on behalf of Daesh. The extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.
The Reina nightclub shooting was one of a string of attacks in Turkey believed to have been carried out by Daesh.
Masharipov had previously repudiated statements to police in which he admitted guilt for the attack, and had disputed the evidence against him, saying he was not the person photographed holding an assault rifle in the club.

Topics: Turkey Daesh Istanbul nightclub Reina

Related

Special
Middle-East
NATO sets up talks in search for solution to Turkey-Greece conflict
Special
Middle-East
French schools in Turkey on shaky ground

Pakistan to start opening schools as coronavirus cases fall

Updated 07 September 2020
AP

Pakistan to start opening schools as coronavirus cases fall

  • Schools were closed in March when the government enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus
Updated 07 September 2020
AP

ISLAMABAD: Education officials in Pakistan say authorities will start reopening schools from Sept. 15 amid a steady decline in coronavirus deaths and infections.
Schools were closed in March when the government enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Authorities lifted curbs on most of the businesses in May, but schools remained closed across the country.
Officials said schools will reopen in Punjab and Sindh provinces from Sept. 15 and a formal announcement about opening of schools elsewhere was expected later Monday.
On Sunday, Pakistan reported three new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, one of the lowest number of daily fatalities in more five months.
Pakistan has reported 298,903 infections and 6,345 deaths since the pandemic began.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

Related

World
Pakistan easing restrictions as coronavirus cases drop
World
Pakistan coronavirus deaths drop, but government warns of Eid spike

Latest updates

Turkish court sentences nightclub shooting suspect to life in jail
Arab cinema in limelight for upcoming UK film festival
Saudi Arabia provides free extension of visas, residency permits
EU warns Serbia over Jerusalem embassy move
Daesh women crowdfund smuggler fees to escape SDF detention

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.