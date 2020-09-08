You are here

  • Home
  • Japan’s oldest department stores face bankruptcy amid virus crisis

Japan’s oldest department stores face bankruptcy amid virus crisis

An entrance of Ebisu Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9gmgp

Updated 08 September 2020
Reuters

Japan’s oldest department stores face bankruptcy amid virus crisis

  • Japan’s department stores have been in a long slow decline as shopping habits change
Updated 08 September 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: After more than three centuries in business, the Onuma department store in northern Japanese city of Yamagata began bankruptcy proceedings this year — one of many distinguished department stores across the country in dire straits.

Known for fancy food halls, luxury items, impeccable service and, in their heyday, rooftop attractions to entertain families, Japan’s department stores have been in a long slow decline as shopping habits change.

Now the coronavirus pandemic, just as it has forced US retailers such as Lord & Taylor and Neiman Marcus into bankruptcy, is hammering nails into coffins for some — particularly those in regional areas.

Last month, 146-year-old Nakago closed the doors of its last remaining store in Fukushima city, also in the north, while Izutsuya Co. Ltd, a chain in the southern city of Kita Kyushu, shuttered one of its two main stores.

“Everyone agrees it’s very disappointing, but the truth is that people haven’t been shopping at these stores lately,” said Shuhei Yamashita, a retail consultant who hopes to buy the Onuma department store from creditors and turn it around. This year, with consumers wary of shopping and tourism decimated amid the pandemic, sales have plunged. Industry sales dropped by a fifth in July from a year earlier and policymakers fear more store closures and bankruptcies are inevitable.

Even before this year’s woes, Japanese department stores have struggled to stay relevant, selling items such as $10,000 kimonos and posh tableware to maintain their cachet even as consumer tastes have turned toward more informal items. At the same time, consumers have taken much of their shopping online.

Both industry-wide sales and store numbers have tumbled 30 percent since 1999. Some of the country’s 203 department stores have also drastically shrunk floor space by bringing in other tenants.

Big national chains and stores in major cities haven’t been immune. Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., for example, has closed several stores over the past decade and said in March it would close a Mitsukoshi store in downtown Tokyo next year.

However, it is the prospects for regional stores and the implications for their local economies — already wracked by decades of deflation, anemic growth and an exodus of young people searching for better jobs — which are causing the most concern.

Policymakers fret store failures may sow seeds of crisis, exacerbating pain felt throughout a local economy to the point that beleaguered regional lenders will not be able to cope with increases in nonperforming loans.

“Closures will weigh on property prices, jobs and many other aspects of an already weakening regional economy,” said a government official with expertise in regional finance, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the frontrunner to become the country’s new prime minister this month, has made revitalizing regional economies a key policy priority. But whether any of the government’s pledge of $2.2 trillion in stimulus for pandemic-hit companies finds its way to department stores remains an open question with some government officials and politicians privately.

Topics: Japan bankruptcy Coronavirus

Related

World
Japan ruling party sets September 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
World
Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan, packing powerful winds

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia cuts prices, China slows imports

Updated 08 September 2020
Reuters

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia cuts prices, China slows imports

  • Brent crude trades at $41.91 a barrel, down 75 cents, while WTI touches lowest since July
Updated 08 September 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as Saudi Arabia made its deepest monthly price cuts to supply for Asia in five months and uncertainty over Chinese demand clouds the market’s recovery.

Brent crude was trading at $41.91 a barrel, down 75 cents or 1.8 percent after earlier sliding to $41.51, its lowest since July 30.

West Texas Intermediate US crude fell 77 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $39.00 per barrel after hitting $38.55, its lowest since July 10.

“The mood has turned somewhat pessimistic in the second half of last week and the immediate risk is skewed to the downside,” said oil broker PVM’s Tamas Varga.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer which has been supporting prices with record purchases, slowed its intake in August and increased its products exports, customs data showed on Monday.

“There are so many uncertainties with regard to the Chinese economy and their relationship with key industrialized countries, with the US and these days, even Europe,” Keisuke Sadamori, director for energy markets and security at the International Energy Agency, told Reuters.

“It’s not such an optimistic situation ... that casts some shadow over the growth outlook.”

The Labor Day holiday on Monday marks the traditional end of the peak summer demand season in the United States and that renewed investors’ focus on the current lackluster fuel demand in the world’s biggest oil user.

Oil is also under pressure as US companies increased their drilling for new supply after the recent recovery in oil prices.

US energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the second time in the past three weeks, a weekly report by Baker Hughes Co. showed on Friday.

However, hopes for potential COVID-19 vaccines lent support to prices after Australian officials said they expected to receive their first batches of vaccines in January, and said the vaccines could offer “multi-year protection.”

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia China WTI

Related

Business & Economy
Oil falls as rising virus cases overshadow demand recovery
Business & Economy
Oil falls below $43 a barrel on coronavirus fears

Latest updates

Fear and loathing in Hollywood at streamers’ stranglehold
Yemeni court sentences 5 Houthi operatives to death as fighting rages
Young Saudis help restore and preserve ancient stone castles in Jazan
What We Are Reading Today: Being Muslim the Bosnian Way by Tone Bringa
Philippine police reject accusations of spying on social media

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.