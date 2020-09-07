Mohammed Obaidullah Al-Mutairi has recently been appointed as the first Saudi labor attache in the Philippines.
Saudi Arabia is also planning to appoint similar attaches in Egypt, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka.
Al-Mutairi obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration at King Abdul Aziz University. He did a master’s in business administration from the University of Wolverhampton in the UK.
Al-Mutairi worked in the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in different positions. During his over 18-year association with the ministry, he served as the director of the ministry’s department of wage protection from 2018 to 2020. He worked as head of the workers’ committee between 2016 and 2018.
From 2011 to 2013, he served as the director of the ministry’s department of performance measurement and incentives.
The newly appointed labor attache has completed several training courses such as an executive diploma in administration from an administration institute in Oxford. He also did a course on security and diplomatic skills from the Riyadh-based Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies.
Al-Mutairi has participated in a number of meetings of the bureau of experts held at the Council of Ministers to discuss the International Labor Organization’s accords and agreements. He also represented the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in a consular consultative committee to Beijing in 2018. Al-Mutairi represented his ministry at the meetings of the Saudi-Finnish joint committee held in Helsinki in 2017.
