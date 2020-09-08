You are here

  • Home
  • Fear and loathing in Hollywood at streamers’ stranglehold

Fear and loathing in Hollywood at streamers’ stranglehold

Cate Blanchett. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/88x7x

Updated 08 September 2020
AFP

Fear and loathing in Hollywood at streamers’ stranglehold

  • Several expressed unease at the dominance streamers established during the pandemic at the Venice film festival
Updated 08 September 2020
AFP

VENICE: Hollywood stars and top directors are getting increasingly anxious about the hold streaming giants Netflix and Amazon are exerting over cinema.

Several expressed unease at the dominance streamers established during the pandemic at the Venice film festival — the first major industry gathering since the coronavirus struck. With many cinemas still closed and studios wary of releasing movies with social distancing in force, the two big US giants have virtually had the film-going public to themselves.

Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, who is chairing the jury at Venice, said cinema needed support and warned it could be tricky “moving from a monoculture of streaming over the last six months to how we open cinemas.

“I think it will be a very important conversation to have. It’s a global issue,” said the actress, who admitted spending lockdown watching animated movies by the Japanese master Hayao Miyazaki with her family.

Legendary Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, who has argued for the regulation of all-powerful tech firms, painted a grim future where towns and cities could lose their cultural hearts, with cinemas and theaters going dark.

“The platforms have had an essential role in this period, but it’s nevertheless also negative and reason for concern,” he told reporters.

He pleaded for a return to shared experience, saying cinemas and theaters were the antidote to the “forced reclusion and imprisonment.”

“The Greeks talk of catharsis, so you find yourself crying or rejoicing with other people you don’t know, and it’s essential in our lives as humans,” Almodovar said. “If a film of mine is shown in a cinema I can hear the audience breathe, it gives me the pulse of to what extent my film excites people.

“If I put my film on a platform like Netflix, I lose that contact with the spectator,” Almodovar said.

Even those who have embraced the streamers, like Venice’s departing director Alberto Barbera — who premiered three Netflix films including “Marriage Story” last year — now have reservations.

“We are tired of seeing films in streaming,” he told AFP.

“Watching them online helped us get through the lockdown, but we cannot lose the experiences of seeing them on a big screen,” he said. But “one of the consequences of confinement is that the streamers now have enormous sway,” Barbera added.

Rising American director Gia Coppola, whose sharp new satire on online culture, “Mainstream,” is showing at Venice, told AFP that lockdowns may have only hastened the inevitable.

Topics: Hollywood Cate Blanchett Netflix Amazon

Related

Lifestyle
Netflix issues apology after film poster for ‘Cuties’ was accused of sexualizing children
Business & Economy
Amazon bans sales of foreign seeds in US after mystery packets

OSN signs multi-year partnership with Vodafone Egypt

Updated 08 September 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

OSN signs multi-year partnership with Vodafone Egypt

  • Vodafone RED customers get free access to premium content through OSN streaming app, while others can subscribe and get special offers
Updated 08 September 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Entertainment network OSN has signed a multi-year partnership deal with Vodafone Egypt that makes the OSN streaming app available to all customers.

Subscribers to the postpaid Vodafone RED plan now get free access to the app and the thousands of hours of exclusive, premium content available through it. Customers with lower-level plans can subscribe through direct carrier billing (DCB) and enjoy unique offers on the service.

The partnership provides Vodafone Egypt subscribers with exclusive access to original content from Disney+, HBO, Universal, Sony, MGM and many other major Hollywood studios, in addition to Arabic and Turkish productions.

“We are very excited to have Vodafone as our telecom partner for OSN streaming in Egypt, a partner that shares our commitment to excellence, quality and growth,” said Zahra Zayat, OSN’s senior vice president of telco, digital and OTT. “We are committed to expanding our reach in Egypt, and our partnership with Vodafone is a great opportunity to grow our base and target high ARPU (average revenue per user) customers.

“The OSN streaming app, with its huge library of premium content, aims to satisfy the needs of the Egyptian market through attractive bundles with Vodafone. Select customers can now enjoy unlimited complimentary entertainment as part of their bundles, and all other customers can now subscribe through mobile DCB and enjoy special offers.”

Kareem Eid, Vodafone Egypt’s consumer marketing digital director, said: “Vodafone’s partnership with OSN not only proves our commitment to continuously innovating to offer new services and benefits to our customers but, more importantly, enables them to choose the richest packages in terms of mobile and fixed connectivity, as well as the best exclusive content.

“Vodafone Egypt, as a converged telecom operator, regularly invests in collaboration opportunities to grow exciting additional services for our customers, with innovative solutions. We are glad to have a partner as big as OSN, with a massive reputation across the region and known to offer top-notch content from all over the world.”

OSN’s streaming library, which was relaunched in April, boasts thousands of hours of acclaimed movies, trending TV series, box sets, kids’ content, award-winning documentaries and more.

In addition to binge-watching regional shows such as “Layali Eugenie,” “Dofaat Al-Qahera,” “Share’a Chicago,” “Thawrat Al-Falheen,” “Taye’a” and “Kalabsh” on the go, and popular movies such as Ala’a Wada’ak and El-Badla, Vodafone Egypt subscribers can also catch up on US shows such as “Ramy,” “The Mandalorian,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Sopranos,” along with classic Disney shows and films.

Topics: Egypt OSN Vodafone

Related

Corporate News
OSN marks 43% growth, opens new office in Jeddah
Media
OSN brings ‘Come Dine with Me’ to Mideast as original production

Latest updates

Experts discuss ways to protect Saudi Arabia’s heritage
Saudi Culture Ministry to launch first oil museum
Rare books provide insight into Saudi Arabia’s past
DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan envoy, KFCRIS chief discuss stronger ties
New feature in Saudi ministry of health app allows users to remain vigilant, careful

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.