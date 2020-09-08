You are here

  • Home
  • Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off

Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off

An Indian Air Force Hercules military transport plane prepares to land at an air base in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China, on Sept. 8, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5qyat

Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off

  • Chinese soldiers tried to close in on a forward Indian position in the Ladakh sector
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday rejected Chinese allegations of violating border agreements and accused Chinese troops of firing in the air during a face-off on their tense de facto border.
“It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive maneuvers, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress,” the Indian army said in a statement.
It said Chinese soldiers tried to close in on a forward Indian position in the Ladakh sector in the western Himalayas and when were met by Indian troops, the PLA fired a few rounds in the air.

Topics: China India

Related

World
India says Indian, Chinese troops disengaging from standoff
Special
World
India, China in war of words over latest Himalayan border troops clash

Hong Kong eases some coronavirus curbs, allows gatherings of four

Updated 13 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Hong Kong eases some coronavirus curbs, allows gatherings of four

  • Measures come as new daily cases have dropped into the single digits from three figures
  • Hong Kong aims to re-open from Sept. 23 for face-to-face classes
Updated 13 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will expand the size of public gatherings to four people and re-open more sports venues from Friday as the Asian financial hub relaxes strict curbs against a third wave of the coronavirus.
The measures come as new daily cases have dropped into the single digits from three figures. Last week gyms and massage parlors re-opened and night-time dining hours were extended.
Restaurants will be allowed to seat four people, up from two now, while indoor and outdoor recreation spaces will re-open, said Sophia Chan, the city’s health secretary, but swimming pools are to stay shut.
“We must strike a balance. The third wave is entering two months already and we have yet to see an end to it,” Chan told a news briefing, adding that new infections were being reported each day, some of unknown origin.
A mass testing scheme initiated by China for Hong Kong has picked up 16 new cases from more than 800,000 people tested, the government said on Tuesday.
About 1.2 million people in the city have sought tests from a population of 7 million.
Theme parks and convention centers could re-open on Sept. 18 in the former British colony, if conditions allow, authorities said, adding that Hong Kong was discussing travel bubbles with nations such as Singapore and Thailand.
Hong Kong Disneyland, majority-owned by the government with Walt Disney holding a minority stake, closed temporarily on July 15 for a second time this year due to the virus, after having reopened in June.
Hong Kong aims to re-open from Sept. 23 for face-to-face classes, as it eases curbs that have kept about 900,000 students working at home for more than four months.

Topics: Coronavirus Hong Kong

Related

World
Hong Kong begins China-led mass coronavirus testing, critics urge boycott
World
Hong Kong reports 133 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

Latest updates

Etihad offers free COVID-19 insurance for its passengers
Coronavirus puts new strain on Gaza’s overwhelmed health system
Hong Kong eases some coronavirus curbs, allows gatherings of four
Oman pushes local tourism in new campaign amid COVID-19 pandemic
Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.