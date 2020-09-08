You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani rescuers pull 8 more bodies from collapsed mine

Pakistani rescuers pull 8 more bodies from collapsed mine

Rescue workers and colleagues take part in the rescue operation of nine miners trapped at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica April 6, 2012. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jwbw9

Updated 26 sec ago
AP

Pakistani rescuers pull 8 more bodies from collapsed mine

  • Officials said an investigation was still underway to determine the cause of the cave-in
  • The first eight bodies were pulled out the same day
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Rescue crews using heavy machinery pulled eight more bodies on Tuesday from a collapsed marble mine in northwestern Pakistan, raising the death toll from the incident to 16, officials said.
The cause of the cave-in was not known. Mining accidents are common in Pakistan, where safety regulations are often ignored.
An estimated 30 miners were loading marble onto trucks Monday when huge boulders fell on them at the mine in the district of Mohmand near the Afghan border.
The first eight bodies were pulled out the same day, while eight more were retrieved on Tuesday, according to Khateer Ahmad, in charge of the state-run emergency service in the northwest.
He said there were still more miners trapped under the huge boulders.
According to the provincial labor minister, Shaukat Yousafzai, the cave-in also injured nine miners. There was speculation among local residents that explosives were detonated to extract the marble, triggering a rockslide.
However, officials said an investigation was still underway to determine the cause of the cave-in.

Topics: Pakistan

Lawyers allege ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero faces risk of torture

Updated 4 min 22 sec ago
AP

Lawyers allege ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero faces risk of torture

Updated 4 min 22 sec ago
AP
JOHANNESBURG: The legal team for “Hotel Rwanda” hero Paul Rusesabagina has filed a complaint with the United Nations special rapporteur on torture asserting that Rusesabagina faces an “immediate risk” of cruel treatment as he remains cut off from lawyers, consular officials and his family more than a week after he appeared in handcuffs in Rwanda.
The complaint filed Monday with Nils Melzer asks for an immediate investigation to make sure Rusesabagina, long an outspoken critic of Rwanda’s government, “is still alive.”
Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Sunday indicated that Rusesabagina might have been tricked into boarding a plane to a country he hasn’t lived in since 1996. “It was actually flawless!” Kagame said in a national broadcast, suggesting that “he brought himself — even if he may not have intended it.”
The family of the 66-year-old Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and US permanent resident, has said he would never knowingly board a plane for Rwanda and was “kidnapped.”
Rwanda accuses Rusesabagina of leading a terrorist group that has killed Rwandans. It points to a video posted online in late 2018 in which he expresses support for an armed wing of his opposition political platform and says “the time has come for us to use any means possible to bring about change in Rwanda, as all political means have been tried and failed.”
Rusesabagina in the past has denied accusations that he financially supports Rwandan rebels, saying he is being targeted for criticizing Kagame’s administration over human rights abuses.
Rusesabagina became famous for protecting more than 1,000 people as a hotel manager during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide in which some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed. For his efforts he was awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.
Rusesabagina’s detention has prompted concern among human rights activists that this was the latest example of the Rwandan government targeting critics beyond its borders.
Kagame on Sunday said Rusesabagina “will have to pay for these crimes.” The complaint filed with the UN special rapporteur says that “elevates the risk of Mr. Rusesabagina being tortured or subjected to cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, as it provides police and prison authorities license to take justice into their own hands without the need for a legal process.”
A Rwandan lawyer over the weekend asserted he was representing Rusesabagina. The legal complaint rejects that, saying “it appears this lawyer was appointed without Mr. Rusesabagina’s consent — there is no way Mr. Rusesabagina would interview and voluntarily hire a lawyer without consulting with his own family first.”
It is not clear when Rusesabagina will appear in court. Rwandan law says a suspect can be in provisional detention for 15 days, renewable for up to 90 days.

Latest updates

Lawyers allege ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero faces risk of torture
Pakistani rescuers pull 8 more bodies from collapsed mine
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Expats in Oman excluded from sub-contracted work
Etihad offers free COVID-19 insurance for its passengers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.