TikTok joins EU’s hate speech code of conduct

TikTok is also fighting accusations in the US that it is linked to the Chinese government. (AFP file photo)
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

  • TikTok is under fire for not doing enough to curb hate speech and has launched a global effort to show its willingness to better police content
BRUSSELS: Video-sharing app TikTok, which is wildly popular among teenagers, has joined the EU’s code of conduct against hate speech, the EU said on Tuesday.
Owned by Chinese company Bytedance, TikTok is under fire for not doing enough to curb hate speech and has launched a global effort to show its willingness to better police content.
Last month, TikTok said it had removed more than 380,000 videos in the US this year as part of its mission to “eliminate hate” on the platform.
TikTok is also fighting accusations in the US that it is linked to the Chinese government and faces an order by President Donald Trump to stop running the app there.
Launched in 2016, the EU’s code of conduct on hate speech is voluntary and has been signed by the Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Microsoft, Instagram, Google+ and Snapchat.
“It’s good that TikTok joined the code — a company favored by young users who are particularly vulnerable to online abuse and illegal hate speech,” said EU vice president Vera Jourova.
“Of course, I expect TikTok to adhere not only to the code’s principles, but also fully respect European law when operating on European soil,” she said.
According to the latest data from the EU commission, participating platforms assess 90 percent of reported content within 24 hours and remove 71 percent of content considered illegal.
“Our ultimate goal is to eliminate hate on TikTok,” said Cormac Keenan, Tiktok’s head of trust and safety for Europe.
“We recognize that this may seem an insurmountable challenge as the world is increasingly polarized, but we believe that this shouldn’t stop us from trying,” he said.

Fear and loathing in Hollywood at streamers’ stranglehold

  • Several expressed unease at the dominance streamers established during the pandemic at the Venice film festival
VENICE: Hollywood stars and top directors are getting increasingly anxious about the hold streaming giants Netflix and Amazon are exerting over cinema.

Several expressed unease at the dominance streamers established during the pandemic at the Venice film festival — the first major industry gathering since the coronavirus struck. With many cinemas still closed and studios wary of releasing movies with social distancing in force, the two big US giants have virtually had the film-going public to themselves.

Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, who is chairing the jury at Venice, said cinema needed support and warned it could be tricky “moving from a monoculture of streaming over the last six months to how we open cinemas.

“I think it will be a very important conversation to have. It’s a global issue,” said the actress, who admitted spending lockdown watching animated movies by the Japanese master Hayao Miyazaki with her family.

Legendary Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, who has argued for the regulation of all-powerful tech firms, painted a grim future where towns and cities could lose their cultural hearts, with cinemas and theaters going dark.

“The platforms have had an essential role in this period, but it’s nevertheless also negative and reason for concern,” he told reporters.

He pleaded for a return to shared experience, saying cinemas and theaters were the antidote to the “forced reclusion and imprisonment.”

“The Greeks talk of catharsis, so you find yourself crying or rejoicing with other people you don’t know, and it’s essential in our lives as humans,” Almodovar said. “If a film of mine is shown in a cinema I can hear the audience breathe, it gives me the pulse of to what extent my film excites people.

“If I put my film on a platform like Netflix, I lose that contact with the spectator,” Almodovar said.

Even those who have embraced the streamers, like Venice’s departing director Alberto Barbera — who premiered three Netflix films including “Marriage Story” last year — now have reservations.

“We are tired of seeing films in streaming,” he told AFP.

“Watching them online helped us get through the lockdown, but we cannot lose the experiences of seeing them on a big screen,” he said. But “one of the consequences of confinement is that the streamers now have enormous sway,” Barbera added.

Rising American director Gia Coppola, whose sharp new satire on online culture, “Mainstream,” is showing at Venice, told AFP that lockdowns may have only hastened the inevitable.

