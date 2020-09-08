Big Sean on his mental health: ‘It’s the journey’ 

DUBAI: US rapper Big Sean opened up about his mental health in a series of tweets this week.

The 32-year-old music sensation said he learned a lot about himself before releasing his new album, “Detroit 2.”

“Lotta things I learned making this album (sic),” he wrote, adding he had considered taking his own life.

Lotta things I learned making this album... I feel a like I should share a couple on my heart, a lot of it is in the music tho. Feel like I’m finna tweet a lot right now — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

“I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups (and) downs of life and enjoy taking active steps to better it. It’s the journey!” the “I Know” singer tweeted.

I don’t feel like this currently, but I had never gone through wanting to kill myself, give up on my life until the past few years and I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups n downs of life and enjoy (in joy) taking active steps to better it. it’s the Journey! — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

The artist then added that music, his passion, was what kept him going. “When I got tired of it, I was confused and it drove me insane,” he said. “Later, I realized I was just growing (and) had to gain a new mentality.”

I thought doing what I loved would always make me happy and satisfied, so when I got tired of it, I was confused and it drove me insane. Later i realized I was just growing n had to gain a new mentality and foundation on many levels n re-discover my passion! And try new things.. — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to learn how to do, I pray if and when it happens to you, you just hold on to your faith! You may discover more passions if it’s meant to be as well. Not sure if we are only meant to do one thing in life, who knows for sure... — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

While I was working on me and figuring things out (still am everyday but I just mean while I was making the album) I was worried that it was taking too long, and adding extra stress to my life worrying if people will even still want to hear from me, but even then I still... — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020