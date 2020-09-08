You are here

  • Home
  • COVID vaccine developers pledge to uphold testing rigour

COVID vaccine developers pledge to uphold testing rigour

Top executives of nine drugmakers likely to produce the first vaccines against the new coronavirus said that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gcavb

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

COVID vaccine developers pledge to uphold testing rigour

  • The pledge was prompted by rising concern that political and economic factors may cause companies to rush vaccine development
  • The nine companies said they would follow established guidance from expert regulatory authorities such as the FDA.
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Nine leading US and European vaccine developers pledged on Tuesday to uphold the scientific standards their experimental immunizations will be held against in the global race to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The companies, including Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, issued what they called a “historic pledge” after a rise in concern that safety and efficacy standards might slip in the rush to find a vaccine.
The companies said in a statement they would “uphold the integrity of the scientific process as they work toward potential global regulatory filings and approvals of the first COVID-19 vaccines.”
The other signatories were Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Moderna, Novavax, Sanofi and BioNTech.
The promise to play by established rules underlines a highly politicized debate over what action is needed to rein in COVID-19 quickly and to jumpstart global business and trade.
The head of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said last month COVID-19 vaccines may not necessarily need to complete Phase Three clinical trials — large-scale testing intended to demonstrate safety and efficacy — as long as officials are convinced the benefits outweigh the risks.
This prompted a call for caution from the World Health Organization (WHO).
Developers globally have yet to produce large-scale trial data showing actual infections in participants, yet Russia granted approval to a COVID-19 vaccine last month, prompting some Western experts to criticize a lack of testing.
The head of China’s Sinovac Biotech has said most of its employees and their families have already taken an experimental vaccine developed by the Chinese firm under the country’s emergency-use program.
Chinese companies or institutions, which are involved in several leading vaccine projects, did not sign the statement.
“We want it to be known that also in the current situation we are not willing to compromise safety and efficacy,” said co-signatory Ugur Sahin, chief executive of Pfizer’s German partner BioNTech.
“Apart from the pressure and the hope for a vaccine to be available as fast as possible, there is also a lot of uncertainty among people that some development steps may be omitted here.”
BioNTech and Pfizer could unveil pivotal trial data as early as October, potentially placing them at the center of bitter US politics before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
President Donald Trump has said it is possible the United States will have a vaccine before the election. His Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, has said she would not take his word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine.
The nine companies said they would follow established guidance from expert regulatory authorities such as the FDA.
Among other hurdles, approval must be based on large, diverse clinical trials with comparative groups that do not receive the vaccine in question. Participants and those working on the trial must not know which group they belong to, according to the pledge.
BioNTech’s Sahin said there must be statistical certainty of 95%, in some cases higher, and that a positive reading on efficacy does not come just from random variations but reflects the underlying workings of the compound.
The development race has intensified safety concerns about an inoculation, polls have shown.
Western regulators have said they would not cut corners but rather prioritize the review workload and allow for development steps in parallel that would normally be handled consecutively.
Sahin declined to comment on regulators specifically or on what events prompted the joint statement.
The chief executive of German vaccine developer Leukocare, which did not sign the pledge, was more forthright.
“What Russia did — and maybe also there are tendencies in the US to push the approval of a vaccine which has not been sufficiently developed in clinic – bears a huge risk,” said CEO Michael Scholl.
“My biggest fear is that we will approve vaccines that are not safe and that will have a negative impact on the concept of vaccinations in general.”
Leukocare is working with Italy’s ReiThera and Belgium’s Univercells to produce a COVID-19 vaccine currently in phase I testing. 

Topics: Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) COVID-19 vaccine

Related

World
UK govt adviser warns against COVID-19 vaccine ‘false hope’

Denmark, Tunisia tussle over rescued migrants as IOM rescue 80 people in Sahara desert

Updated 08 September 2020
Agencies

Denmark, Tunisia tussle over rescued migrants as IOM rescue 80 people in Sahara desert

  • Denmark “stands ready to assist the Tunisian government,” acting Danish immigration minister Kaare Dybvad Bek said Monday
  • Drivers abandoned four trucks carrying the migrants from Nigeria, Togo, Mali and Ghana with no food or water in the Sahara
Updated 08 September 2020
Agencies

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Monday said Tunisia was responsible for taking in 27 migrants who were rescued in the Mediterranean by a Danish-flagged tanker that has not been able to find a European port to accept them, a claim that Tunisia is rejecting.
The dispute over who should take in the migrants on the Maersk Etienne is the latest development in Europe’s endless struggle to cope with the tens of thousands taking to the Mediterranean Sea in smugglers’ boats each year to find a safer, better life.
More than a month ago, the Maersk Etienne rescued the migrants, including a pregnant woman and a child, from a flimsy fishing boat just before it sank in the central Mediterranean. Its owners, Maersk Tankers, now say food and fresh water are running low on the ship.
Despite weeks of talks between Maltese authorities and the company, the 186-meter-long (610-foot) vessel remains stuck in international waters 27 kilometers (17 miles) off Malta with no solution in sight.
Denmark “stands ready to assist the Tunisian government,” acting Danish immigration minister Kaare Dybvad Bek said Monday, adding that Denmark is talking with other EU nations about finding a way to safely disembark the 27 migrants.
Malta, which had asked the tanker to rescue the migrants on Aug. 4, often balks at taking in rescued migrants.
A Tunisian foreign ministry spokesperson said the migrants were not Tunisia’s responsibility, since they left from the Libyan city of Zuwara, capsized off Malta and were rescued by a Danish ship. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the press.
The official said the Maersk Etienne had entered into negotiations with Malta but not with Tunisia.
The Maltese government has insisted it only asked the tanker to fulfill its maritime obligations to rescue the migrants, noting that the rescue occurred in Tunisia’s search-and-rescue area.
“The Danish-flagged vessel was never instructed to proceed to Malta by the Maltese authorities,” it said.
Meanwhile, more than 80 African migrants have been rescued from the Sahara desert after they were robbed and left to die by people they had paid to smuggle them to Libya, the UN migration agency said on Tuesday, citing survivors.
Drivers abandoned four trucks carrying the migrants from Nigeria, Togo, Mali and Ghana with no food or water about 230 km (143 miles) north of the Sahara crossroad town of Niger’s Dirkou after spotting military vehicles.
Three days later, an IOM UN rescue team found the group, which included children, by chance on Sept. 3. Many were dehydrated, injured and in need of immediate medical assistance.
Spokesman Paul Dillon told Reuters it was not unusual for smugglers, who tend to take payment upfront from people desperate to reach Europe, to abandon their passengers if they fear they will be intercepted.
“Sometimes smugglers return without their passengers. It’s not a rare event,” he said. “They know the consequences of leaving people stranded in the desert. It’s very troubling this disregard for human life.”
Since 2016, IOM has helped rescue over 20,000 migrants from the Sahara desert — one of the most perilous parts of the journey for West Africans risking their lives to seek jobs in Europe.
The rescue teams have helped 321 people so far this year, excluding the latest group.
But sometimes they just find remains.
“Past SAR operations have recovered bodies buried in the sand,” Dillon said, referring to joint operations with Niger authorities. “It’s a vast space and there are many, many routes north and we don’t have resources for patrols,” he added.
(With Reuters and AP)

Topics: Tunisia migrants Denmark Sahara Desert UN

Related

World
Denmark: Tunisia should take migrants rescued off Malta
World
UN urges EU to let migrants saved by Banksy rescue boat disembark

Latest updates

Iran building new production hall for centrifuges in mountains near Natanz
COVID vaccine developers pledge to uphold testing rigour
Denmark, Tunisia tussle over rescued migrants as IOM rescue 80 people in Sahara desert
Saudi Arabia records 781 new coronavirus cases
Israeli brand shoots pyjama advert in Dubai after normalization deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.