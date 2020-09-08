You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt air to resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow Sept 17 -MENA

Egypt air to resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow Sept 17 -MENA

Airport staff stand next to an EgyptAir plane on the runway at Cairo Airport, September 5, 2013. (File : Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r65gt

Updated 08 September 2020
Reuters

Egypt air to resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow Sept 17 -MENA

Updated 08 September 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt Air will resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow as of Sept. 17, at the rate of three flights per week, state news agency MENA reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the company.
Travelers to Moscow must obtain a medical certificate with a negative PCR test result for coronavirus (COVID-19) from an accredited laboratory in Egypt, issued 72 hours at most before the date of arrival, MENA added.

Topics: Travel Egypt Russia Moscow

Related

Special
Middle-East
Egyptians deny reports of widespread Nile flooding of villages near capital
Sport
Egypt investigates disappearance of Africa Cup trophy

Oil slides 5% to lowest level since June on demand fears

Updated 08 September 2020
Reuters

Oil slides 5% to lowest level since June on demand fears

  • Rising coronavirus infections worldwide heighten concerns over weakening recovery
Updated 08 September 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Oil slid 5 percent to below $40 a barrel on Tuesday, its lowest since June, over concerns that a demand recovery could weaken as coronavirus infections flare up around the world.

Coronavirus cases rose in 22 of the 50 US states, a Reuters analysis showed on the Labor Day holiday weekend. New infections are also increasing in India and Britain.

Brent crude fell $2.18, or 5.2 percent, to $39.83 in early afternoon trade, and earlier slipped to $39.61, the lowest since June 25. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $2.99 or 7.5 percent, to $36.78.

On Monday, crude fell after Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Aramco cut the October official selling prices for its Arab light oil, a sign demand may be stuttering.

“The price weakness is continuing today,” said Eugen Weinberg, analyst at Commerzbank. “We believe this is attributable first and foremost to demand concerns.”

Both oil benchmarks have dropped out of the ranges they were trading in throughout August. Brent is falling for a fifth day and has lost more than 10 percent since the end of August.

“The streak of losses is driven by a stalling crude demand outlook for the rest of the year,” said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, of Rystad Energy.

Still, oil has recovered from historic lows hit in April, thanks to a record supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+. The producers are meeting on Sept. 17 to review the market.

Crude has also found support from a weaker US dollar, although the US currency was up on Tuesday. The market could rally beyond $45 later this year, said Norbert Ruecker, head of economics at Swiss bank Julius Baer.

“Fundamentally, things have not changed,” he said.

“Demand is recovering, supply remains constrained, and the storage overhang is slowly disappearing.”

Topics: Oil Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Oil falls after Saudi Arabia cuts prices, China slows imports
Business & Economy
IEA sees oil market stuck between no major slowdown but stalled recovery

Latest updates

An expert reveals how to keep calm and carry on with homeschooling during coronavirus
Sudan’s cabinet reshuffle postponed until signing of peace agreement
Greece’s main migrant camp gutted after huge blaze
Oscars set minimum diversity rules for best picture prize
Students in Iran not required to attend schools due to coronavirus pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.