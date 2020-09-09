British Asian ‘pinned down by police’ after leaving cafe without buying anything

You are here

Metropolitan Police Officers walking down Oxford Street in central London. (Shutterstock)
  • London Metropolitan Police investigating incident, which left him ‘very traumatized’
  • Police accused him of acting ‘evasive’ by not providing personal details, despite him having no legal obligation to do so
LONDON: A British-Pakistani man says he was pinned down by police during a stop and search after leaving a cafe without buying anything.

Kashif Baig, 26, went into a London branch of Pret A Manger to buy a drink, but left when he saw the queue was too long.

Police said they questioned him after he was then seen going into the London Underground and coming back out again.

Officers say Baig was acting “evasive” when he did not give his address, despite London Metropolitan Police’s website saying: “You don’t have to give (information such as name and address) if you don’t want to; unless the police officer says they’re reporting you for an offence.” 

Baig said he was then handcuffed and wrestled to the ground “for no reason.” He added: “I was pinned to the floor by another two officers and one of them grabbed my phone off me when I tried to call for help.”

He said the incident left him feeling “very traumatized.” He has had to speak to his workplace about it, “and I have been to the doctors as my back has been aching. I have very bad anxiety leaving the house now too.”

This was the second time that Baig has been stopped by the police, but he said the first time they were friendly and respectful.

“It was very polite (the first time). I was taken to the side away from the public, the officer was so friendly and I wasn’t stopped by six officers at the same time,” he added.

Baig shared his latest experience and the stop-and-search report provided by the police on Twitter.

He has submitted a formal complaint to the Metropolitan Police, which confirmed that they will investigate the incident.

Topics: British Metropolitan Police

