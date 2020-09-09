Madinah governor inaugurates two power projects

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday inaugurated two power projects: The Nakheel transfer station and the New Airport transfer station. These two stations will also be linked to the Saudi Electric Co. (SEC) main grid. The projects cost SR262 million (nearly $71 million)
Prince Faisal praised the role of the Energy Ministry in enabling the power utility to carry out its expansion plans throughout the Madinah region.
He stressed the need to complete all development projects on time.
The new power stations will help ease the load on the adjacent power feeders and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to 46,000 consumers in 8 neighborhoods including the King Fahd scheme, Aira, Al-Aqoul, Al-Haras, Al-Salam, Aziziyah, Al-Zahra, and Al-Ayoun.
The two power stations consist of three transformers each and are equipped with modern communication, protections, and remote control systems.
The acting CEO of SEC, Khaled Al-Rashed, thanked the Madinah governor for his continuous support to the utility’s development plans.
